Cash remains the king

Despite the volumes and value of digital payments rising at a brisk pace, currency in circulation has grown multifold in the six years since demonetisation. At Rs 32.1 trillion, the stock of cash with the public, as of October 28, is nearly 80% more than the Rs 17.7 trillion in the fortnight ended November 4, 2016. However, as a share of the gross domestic product (GDP), it has been more or less steady over the past few years—from 12.1% in FY16 to 12.4% in FY23 so far. But then, the economy has been subject to severe disruption and has, therefore, grown at a slower pace than it might have. As economists have pointed out, some part of the increase in the currency in circulation clearly has to do with inflation—households today need more cash today to pay for the same basket of goods. However, there is probably a bigger reason—the huge stress in the informal sector, which employs 80% of the workforce and is yet to recover from the damage caused by demonetisation and the pandemic. The distress is driving traders and small businessmen, and also households, to transact in cash and stay outside the tax net.

In fact, if goods and services tax (GST) collections have been very robust, it is largely the result of a strong performance from the organised corporate sector. Post the pandemic, the recovery has been K-shaped with the revival in the informal sector still fragile. Revenues for a sample of 3,367 listed companies (excluding banks and financials) came in at `107 trillion in FY22, a near 30% jump over FY21. As HSBC India economist Pranjul Bhandari has pointed out, while it is true that GST collections have been rising, once it is scaled with the GDP, the rise is “not dramatic”. Bhandari believes that had the informal sector had not been so badly disrupted, GST revenues may have been even higher.

Even otherwise, the share of currency in circulation in the GDP tends to grow as the economy grows. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had observed a few years back that although digital payments have been growing, both in value and volume terms across countries, the ratio of the currency in circulation to GDP had also increased in consonance with overall economic growth. The jump in digital transactions, especially via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has, of course, resulted in smaller increases in the currency in circulation during the festive seasons. This time during the Diwali week, there was actually a drop.

However, there is no denying that cash will continue to be in use even if its share of payments comes down and, to that extent, we are some time away from becoming a ‘less cash’ economy. Also, if the objective of demonetisation, which sucked out effectively 86% of the currency in one go, was to identify black money, that effort didn’t work. The fact that the cash has come back into the system corroborates the findings of government data which showed that nearly 90% of unaccounted wealth was held in the form of benami land, real estate, gold and foreign accounts. In fact, the GST mechanism has worked well to rein in evasion and compliance seems to have improved significantly. Given this, there should not be too much concern about the levels of cash, especially since all modes of digital transactions are on the rise.