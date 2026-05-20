Imagine an invisible, expansive assembly — without walls, lead, or a set agenda. Each morning, it gathers again. Traders in Mumbai, importers in Surat, fund managers in Singapore, and oil refiners in Chennai all participate. No one directs or votes. Despite this, within seconds, they generate a single figure that encapsulates their shared view of India’s global economic standing. This figure is the USD/INR exchange rate. Essentially, it represents the market as a collective mind — each interpreting and converting the same reality into a common understanding.



The key question isn’t what the rupee should be. Instead, it’s about what this gathering of minds is truly processing. What information moves through? What is being focused on, beyond the chaos of headlines, policy announcements, and global risk perceptions? When 20 years of data is analysed with rigorous statistical methods, the answer becomes revealing.



Using a systematic approach that analyses over 252 monthly observations spanning 21 years and 63 different regression setups, this study evaluates each variable’s average contribution to the rupee’s movement. This method assesses the variable’s impact on all models in which it appears, differentiating true signals from coincidental correlations. A variable that influences only when certain others are absent isn’t a key driver but merely a passenger. Conversely, a variable that consistently enhances explanatory power regardless of the other variables present provides genuine market information.

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The results establish a clear hierarchy. The trade deficit accounts for 40.3% on average and explains 43% of rupee movements in isolation, with a correlation of -0.66. Crude oil, although a modest 2% on its own, adds an 8.6% marginal contribution when combined with current account deficit (CAD), together increasing the explanatory power to 58.5%. External commercial borrowings (ECBs) contribute 7.9%, while foreign direct investment (FDI) accounts for 6.7%. At the lowest level, foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows at 2.1%, with net FPI barely 1%.



The hierarchy is a map of what the assembly of minds keeps returning to. Strip away the noise, and the market is asking one question over and over: How many dollars does India need, and how many is it earning? Everything else is a footnote.

The market is not irrational. It is relentlessly rational. It has been processing the same information for 20 years — and reaching the same conclusion.



Crude oil’s behaviour in the data is revealing because it shows how the market perceives things. Alone, oil hardly affects the rupee. When combined with the trade deficit, it becomes the second-most influential factor. This is because oil shocks don’t directly weaken the rupee, but the fear of a wider deficit does.



If the transmission affects the import bill, the policy response should aim to eliminate that transmission. First, electric vehicle (EV) adoption must be ramped up significantly — not merely for environmental reasons but to structurally reduce oil demand. Each percentage point increase in EV adoption permanently lowers the rupee’s vulnerability to oil price volatility. Second, domestic exploration and production needs to be strongly encouraged, as India’s sedimentary basins remain largely underexplored. Every barrel produced locally is a dollar saved from forex demand. Cutting oil dependency shall be a currency strategy with energy advantages.

The data’s treatment of capital flows teaches us the difference between noise and meaningful change. FPI flows — the category that dominates market commentary and causes anchors to rush to their screens when it reverses — contribute 2.1% to the rupee’s structural movement. The market, it turns out, has already discounted the herd. It understands FPI arrives quickly and departs even faster. It does not anchor expectations around it.



FDI, at 6.7%, differs significantly. Long-term capital that invests in factories, supply chains, and technology capacity doesn’t withdraw at the first sign of global risk. It earns market respect because it alters the fundamental realities. The incentive here isn’t a tax holiday but institutional credibility — quicker approvals, enforceable contracts, and predictable regulations. FDI relies on trust, not yield.



ECBs, at 7.9%, occupy a vague middle position. They attract dollars but also necessitate dollar outflows. The strategy is to direct ECBs towards export-driven sectors, enabling borrowers to earn the forex needed for repayment. When the ECB funds an export-oriented facility, it effectively hedges its exposure. Conversely, an ECB used for domestic consumption establishes a future obligation that the market is already concerned about.



This analysis shows that the RBI’s currency management mainly focuses on shaping market perception rather than changing fundamental data. The RBI’s measures — such as tightening positions, reducing volatility, and sending signals of resolve — are designed to influence market sentiment without modifying the core information. These actions serve as a form of pressure — effective only within the boundaries set by available data. When key data like the trade balance, oil import costs, and capital flow composition stay the same, the market will eventually adjust to the price justified by that data. Although these measures can delay this process, they cannot prevent it altogether.



The carrot differs fundamentally, not just in degree. It does not ask the market to believe something that isn’t yet true, but alters what is true — and then lets the market uncover it. Reduce dependence on oil, and the market adjusts its sensitivity to crude shocks. Expand domestic manufacturing capacity, and the trade deficit that has driven the rupee’s decline for two decades begins to change. Attract FDI over FPI, and the quality of the capital account improves in ways that market participants, analysing long-term data, will recognise and reward.



The assembly meets again each morning, continuing to analyse the economic data it receives. For the past 20 years, this data has consistently shown a growing trade deficit, a high oil import bill, and a capital account reliant on volatile, economic weather-driven flows. Sixty-three models tested over 252 months have reinforced what the market already discounts.



The only way to alter the rupee’s response is to modify the question the market is asking. Changing this question requires adjusting the facts on the ground — one policy lever at a time — each carefully aligned with the data-driven mechanisms. The market itself is not the issue; it is the most truthful reflection of the economy. It’s time to look directly into it.

You cannot talk a currency into strength. You can only build the economy that deserves it.

The authors are Partner/Markets Economist and Analyst, MCQube.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the authors’ own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.