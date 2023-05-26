Can’t regulate AI

By Srinath Sridharan

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative force across various sectors, revolutionising how we work, communicate, and even make decisions. India stands at the precipice of an AI-powered future, where responsible and ethical AI deployment will be key. As India navigates this transformative technological landscape, the question of AI regulation looms large. Recently, minister of state for electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, spoke of the need for AI guardrails over rigid regulations. This perspective resonates with India’s unique context, where fostering innovation, nurturing talent, and leveraging AI’s potential to address societal challenges are paramount.

As AI’s influence continues to expand, the question of regulation inevitably arises. While many argue that AI should be treated like other sectors, especially those that are well-regulated like banking and healthcare, it is crucial to recognise that AI is a unique and rapidly evolving field that requires a different approach. AI systems constantly learn and adapt, making it challenging to enforce rigid regulations that might quickly become outdated or hinder progress. The inherent complexity and unpredictability of AI make it challenging to develop prescriptive regulations that effectively govern its usage.

Also Read Depression by social media, death by AI



By nature, AI requires continuous experimentation, innovation, and usage of data for machine learning to be better trained. Restrictive regulations could impede the growth of AI startups and stifle the creativity that has propelled India’s tech industry. One of the driving forces behind AI’s success is the incredible pace of innovation. Companies and researchers are constantly pushing boundaries, exploring new applications, and developing cutting-edge algorithms. By establishing AI guardrails instead of strict regulations, we can create an environment that encourages innovation while ensuring ethical and responsible development. Guardrails provide guidelines and principles that encourage AI developers to prioritise transparency, fairness, and accountability without stifling creativity and exploration. Of course, it is worrisome that AI presents a range of ethical challenges, including bias in algorithms, privacy concerns, and potential large-scale need for reskilling humans. A genuine concern is that AI has the potential for bias. Regulating AI like traditional sectors may not effectively tackle this issue, as bias can emerge from complex and opaque algorithms not understood by regulators.

AI guardrails provide a proactive framework for developers to prioritise fairness and transparency. Developers and organisations will have to provide explanations for AI-driven decisions, disclose data usage practices, and foster trust through open engagement with stakeholders.

Guardrails prompt thorough assessments of AI systems, enabling companies to identify and rectify biases, conduct regular audits, and ensure fair treatment for all individuals. It can further build confidence and mitigate fear around potential misuse or unexplained actions of AI.

Addressing these concerns requires a nuanced and flexible approach—best achieved through trust-based collaboration. Guardrails foster a culture of responsible AI development, encouraging explainability, fairness audits, and robust data protection. They can push to ensure that ethical considerations remain at the forefront.

Also Read Solana conducts merging between AI and blockchain



Regulation in other sectors often differs based on geographical locations due to varying legal frameworks and cultural contexts. AI finds application in diverse sectors, ranging from autonomous vehicles to healthcare, having access to both private and public data. Each application presents unique challenges and considerations that can’t be addressed through a one-size-fits-all approach. Instead of imposing sector-specific regulations, a more effective approach is developing flexible guardrails that provide guiding principles with domain-specific considerations.

AI, being a globally interconnected technology, poses challenges in achieving uniform regulatory standards across different jurisdictions. Several countries have attempted to regulate AI, with varying degrees of success and unintended consequences. For instance, the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) imposes strict data protection rules intended to safeguard individuals. However, these regulations have created challenges for AI development, hindering the sharing of data necessary for training robust AI models. In contrast, China’s top-down approach to AI regulation focuses heavily on control and security, potentially stifling innovation and international collaboration. AI guardrails can allow for adaptation to local and global contexts. They enable collaboration between multiple stakeholders to develop guidelines that align with societal norms and values while still fostering innovation.

Collaboration and transparency are must in the development and deployment of AI systems. It should involve multidisciplinary input, incorporating insights from technology experts, ethicists, policymakers, and the general public. By involving various stakeholders, we can create a balanced approach that addresses concerns and maximises the benefits of AI. Transparency is also crucial in ensuring public trust and accountability. AI guardrails promote transparent practices, including clear explanations of decision making, data used, and potential impact.

Any policy to regulate an evolving field, sans an optimal techno-commercial mooring, will be a larger worry. A red-tape philosophy will be the end of AI. Those comparing AI to financial services, should remember that society did not even accept debt as a financial instrument for over a century, and only when adequate learnings and citizenry adoption were available, did its regulations started evolving.

As India propels itself forward on the path of AI-driven growth, striking the right balance between regulation and innovation is imperative. India’s vast diversity and dynamic webade and techade ecosystem require a flexible approach that accommodates regional nuances and local context. AI guardrails will be able to empower industry experts, policymakers, and technologists to collaboratively shape guidelines that foster innovation while addressing ethical considerations, privacy concerns, and biases.

By championing AI guardrails, India can position itself as a global leader in responsible AI development. This also would allow for policy makers for their own capability building in the next few years before guardrails can morph into regulations. By embracing the pragmatism of guardrails over attempts to codify prescriptive regulations (which will be self-defeating for some more years of AI enumeration), we can foster responsible AI development.

The author is Policy researcher and corporate advisor

Twitter: @ssmumbai