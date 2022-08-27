Can the states withdraw from GST?

By Amar Patnaik

The Supreme Court’s recent judgement the Mohit Minerals case, interpreting the decisions of the GST Council as non-binding on Parliament and State Legislatures, opened a can of worms. While opposition-party state governments hailed this judgement as a major push towards federalism, critics have argued that this judgement need not have dealt with the nature of the GST Council’s recommendations as it was immaterial to the case at hand and that the judgement strikes at the heart of a homogeneous national tax structure envisioned by the GST framework woven around the Constitution (One Hundred and First Amendment) Act, 2016. During the recent imposition of 5% GST on pre-packed and pre-labelled food products sold in containers up to 25 kg, several opposition states announced that they wouldn’t be implementing the same ostensibly on the strength of the above SC judgement even though the GST Council had unanimously recommended it. Interestingly, the changes in GST rates were recommended by a Group of Ministers (GoM) that included members from seven states of Rajasthan, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh.

Rationale for SC’s interpretation

The judgement, in a novelty, distinguished between ‘concurrent’ and ‘simultaneous’ power. Concurrent power, emanating from the Concurrent List, gives the Union greater power than the states as Union laws would prevail over state laws if there were any conflict between them. However, the court explained that both the Union and the states have equal simultaneous powers under Article 246A i.e., two conflicting GST laws can co-exist. If the GST Council’s recommendations were binding, it would eliminate the sovereignty of the state legislatures in the context of GST laws as the Council would become superior to the state legislatures.

The SC observed that fiscal federalism is one of the measures provided by the constitution for the states to “resist the mandates of the Union” and that ‘uncooperative federalism’ is also important. To allow room for this, the recommendations of the GST Council have to be non-binding, and that if these were to be binding, Parliament would have expressly inserted an explanation in the constitution. The lack of such a qualification makes it non-binding and thus, the court classified them as ‘non-qualifying recommendations.

Taxation in other countries

All countries that have a GST or a national VAT framework have a single rate with minor exceptions, unlike India. Australia has a standard GST rate of 10% applicable throughout. The Australian case is the most similar to the Indian case, where the various state sales taxes were removed by the national GST. The Australian states were assured of compensation for any shortfall in revenue arising out of the removal of states’ taxes. This compensation is decided by the Commonwealth Grants Commission, like India’s Finance Commission, which advises the Treasury on devolutions to states. Canada has a GST administered at the federal level, but states also impose provincial sales tax, which is combined with the GST and is known as a harmonised sales tax (HST), whose rates vary from province to province. The US and the UK, two of the most federated countries, have opposing indirect tax systems. The sales tax in the US is administered wholly by the states. In the UK, the VAT is collected by Westminster and a portion of it is devolved to the four territories. However, the regions also administer their own taxes, such as the Scottish income tax or the land and buildings transaction tax.

India is the only country that has a constitutional GST Council where finance ministers of the Union and the states deliberate on the GST framework. Our GST framework is unique in granting legislative powers to the states and the Union.

Implications for the GST framework regime

The finance ministry informed the Parliament that the SC judgement “does not alter the constitutional mechanism of the GST Council”, even though the Court overruled the submissions made by the government. However, the judgement provides the states with more ammunition to oppose the Centre’s proposal even in non-GST areas for political upmanship, and particularly given the fact that they would no longer receive GST compensations beyond June 2022; however, the likelihood is low. The GST framework has integrated the markets across the states and any disruption caused by a state would not only harm the overall framework but harm the state itself. Businesses have already settled down to this new structure/regime despite several operational challenges/ glitches. States should not want to risk upsetting the businesses again by causing disruptions to the system. Moreover, the GST framework includes certain institutional mechanisms for revenue collection that cannot be easily replicated by the states. Besides, it may not even be constitutional to withdraw from the regime as the 101st Amendment has constitutionalised this framework. The states can, at most, legislate differently than what the GST Council recommends. However, this too is unlikely as all decisions in the Council have hitherto been taken by consensus, barring once, when voting was resorted to.

The author is Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Odisha, former CAG bureaucrat and currently an advocate