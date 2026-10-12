By Inder Gopal & D Manjunath

In the fable, the mice agree that tying a bell around the cat’s neck would protect them all. But who was to risk doing it? Recently, at the United Nations, the world had a fresh chance to bell the AI cat, but the big boys did not step up. On September 22, US President Donald Trump told the UN General Assembly that “the US totally rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme to control artificial intelligence”, proposing instead a rebranding strategy of calling it “superintelligence”. Two days later, he hosted China’s President Xi Jinping in Washington. Xi, possibly viewing regulation as a means of locking in the US AI lead, was also unwilling to act. The two leaders politely discussed AI, agreed to keep talking, and did not agree on any safety protocol.

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In the previous Data Matters column, we argued that India should be in the kitchen where the AI safety rules are being cooked. A month on, the question is more urgent—whether anyone is cooking at all. Sean O’Heigeartaigh of Cambridge University told the New York Times, “There’s this assumption that there are adults in the room on this issue, but there are no adults in this room.”

The last month has seen a paroxysm of hand-wringing about the possibility that AI will eliminate humanity. Heads of AI giants like Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google DeepMind have called for slowing the most advanced models and for stronger voluntary safeguards and government oversight. The fable has an odd turn with the cat asking for a bell! Yet governments everywhere are also wringing their hands. Europe’s AI Act, hailed in 2024 as a global blueprint, has stalled with key rules delayed and pre-release testing exempted altogether.

The US is worse. Trump has called AI’s safety risks a “hoax”, and last month declared that the only guardrail AI needs is “a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT”. In the US Congress, a bipartisan bill requiring safety testing and another mandating a kill switch are on ice. China speaks the language of restraint but, still behind, has little incentive to freeze the race now. Each superpower is waiting for the other, while the rest of the world is a spectator in its own possible annihilation.

We have been here before. During the height of the Cold War, nuclear Armageddon seemed just around the corner. In September 1961, as Berlin brought the world to the brink, India, with Yugoslavia, Egypt, and Indonesia, convened the first Non-Aligned Movement summit in Belgrade and sent emissaries to both Washington and Moscow. In 1962, at the Eighteen-Nation Disarmament Committee in Geneva, eight non-aligned nations tabled the compromise leading to the Partial Test Ban Treaty of 1963. An alphabet soup of nuclear arms control treaties—ABM, NPT, START, SALT, etc.—followed, pulling the world back from the brink. The non-aligned had no bombs. What they had was legitimacy, numbers, and the standing to offer both superpowers a face-saving way to say yes.

AI needs such a middle today. The natural candidates are the next-tier AI powers, with Britain, Japan, and India as the leading contenders. Britain has already volunteered. Prime Minister Andy Burnham told the UN that Britain wants to be an “honest broker” between the US and China and will use its G20 presidency next year to achieve “a single set of global principles and standards”. And Britain has the technical muscle to back its words. Its AI Security Institute is a top-tier team of AI researchers, cybersecurity experts, and policymakers. Its red team has found major safety gaps in every leading model it has tested. When Anthropic withheld its Mythos model in April for fear of its hacking abilities, the institute was the only non-American government body given access to test it.

India, Japan, and others have set up safety institutes of their own. But an institute is not a building or a notification; it is people. Britain’s works because it recruits on merit and pays for the kind of talent that would otherwise head to Silicon Valley. India produces that talent in abundance and should quickly build a similar merit-based, well-funded, top-tier institution that can test frontier models itself, including in Indian languages and on India’s digital public infrastructure. Without such institutions, “inspection” is only a slogan.

Around 20 countries and the EU, in a recent UN declaration released by Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, called for an international body to “set standards, enable verification”, and warn when capability thresholds are crossed. India was not among the signatories. Nor were Britain or Japan. The credible middle missed another opportunity to coalesce around a set of principles, coupled with a coordinated effort to get the world to adopt them.

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So, what are these principles? First, establish red lines: no AI in nuclear weapon research and deployment, no autonomous lethal targeting without meaningful human control, and binding guardrails on AI-assisted biological research. Screening systems must look for attempts to enhance a pathogen’s transmissibility or immune evasion, share red flags across companies so that a blocked user cannot simply switch providers, and protect legitimate vaccine research, a matter of direct interest to India as the world’s pharmacy. Second, mandate release discipline: agreed pre-release testing of frontier models, and a negotiated slowdown of recursive self-improvement with ceilings (like in SALT and START), triggered by capability thresholds rather than calendar dates. Third, enable AI inspections: beginning with a multilateral incident hotline linking governments and labs, and building the AI equivalent of the International Atomic Energy Agency from the network of national safety institutes that can inspect training processes and data centres. Fourth, guarantee non-discrimination: any country that signs and accepts inspection should be exempt from punitive chip export controls. India refused the Non-Proliferation Treaty because it divided the world into nuclear haves and have-nots; an AI regime that repeats that mistake will fail for the same reason.

Will Washington listen? Perhaps not this White House. But US elections are approaching, and some of the new legislators may be open to this approach. A broad coalition with a credible text can give the next US Congress something to say “yes” to. In 1961, a young, nuclear-free India volunteered to bell the cat. Today’s cat is bigger, faster, and learning by the day. The mice have run out of excuses.

The writers are respectively Research Professor at IISc and Chairman, Centre of Data for Public Good, & Professor, IIT Bombay.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.