Can govt’s small pull back, after driving RBI to breaking point, prevent Urjit Patel from resigning?

On the specific issues, one can appreciate the government’s concerns on the stressed power assets, which it wants to rescue from the IBC process; unless RBI agrees to not apply the rules to these companies, they need to be referred to the NCLT.

While the government’s press release post its unseemly public stand-off with RBI may have mollified the markets, it would be naïve to believe the issues have been sorted out. The stated respect for the autonomy of RBI was probably aimed at ensuring the RBI Governor doesn’t resign. That would be disastrous for the country at this point, and would cost the government dearly. How high-handed the government’s behaviour was is best seen from the fact that it not just asked the central bank to hold discussions on relaxing its stance on certain critical issues, it did this under Section 7 of the RBI Act which has never been used till date since it is to be used under dire circumstances. This section empowers the government to direct the central bank to act in the public interest. If Section 7 has even been mentioned, it is unfortunate because, if the discussions don’t yield the result the government wants, it can direct the central bank to do its bidding. Hopefully, no directions will be given now, though discussions will continue on the three issues that the government has raised. It is critical for the markets and the economy that these issues are sorted out quickly with both the government and RBI refraining from making any public comments.

On the specific issues, one can appreciate the government’s concerns on the stressed power assets, which it wants to rescue from the IBC process; unless RBI agrees to not apply the rules to these companies, they need to be referred to the NCLT. However, the central bank’s position is understandable in that an exception for one sector would set a bad precedent. Even if the case were not sub judice, RBI is right in not granting a waiver for the power sector and so the government should stop asking for one.

Indeed, the government should also not ask RBI to relax the PCA (Prompt Corrective Action) rules for some state-owned banks so that they can lend to the MSME sector. One can understand that the government wants funds to be channelised to the sector, but there are risks associated with lending to smaller businesses. In fact, given how the finance minister has openly rebuked RBI for turning the other way when banks were lending excessively post the global financial crisis in 2008, it is surprising he is asking banks that very week to lend to the MSME sector. It is precisely because these banks have lent irresponsibly that they are in trouble and virtually bankrupt. Even if the government was to pump in growth-capital, lending norms for these banks should be strict so they don’t fritter away more taxpayer money. To be sure, RBI could look at ways to ensure there is adequate liquidity in the money markets; a line of credit similar to that offered in 2013 would give the markets confidence but this needs to be done carefully since it will encourage badly-run NBFCs to continue to lend recklessly with large ALM mismatches.

The third issue on which the government and RBI differ is RBI’s capital and reserves, a large part of which the government feels should be transferred to its kitty.

While diehard central bankers have been vehemently opposed to the idea, there is, no doubt, a case for a debate with knowledgeable persons weighing in. The government could set up a committee to come up with suggestions. The government and RBI need to soften their respective stances and come up with workable solutions; it is incumbent upon both to ensure there is no more rancour.