Campaign to hoist BJP flags on house of govt scheme beneficiaries unethical

By: | Published: February 16, 2019 3:46 AM

Government funds belong to the people, and government programmes are mere channels through which these funds are deployed for the people’s benefit.

bkp, himachal pradeshAs part of this campaign, five crore BJP workers in the country will also fly party-flags atop their houses.

The BJP’s Himachal Pradesh unit, as per a report in The Indian Express, wants beneficiaries of Central and state government welfare schemes in the state to fly flags of the party atop their houses. As per the report, party workers will be expected to approach each of the 8.5 lakh such households in the state and try and convince them to support the BJP—and proclaim the same from rooftops—in the run up to the general elections this year. This is envisaged to be part of the the party’s nation-wide campaign Mera Parivar, Bhajapa Parivar (my family, a BJP family). As part of this campaign, five crore BJP workers in the country will also fly party-flags atop their houses. But, the problem is, while the party can ask its workers to fly its flag, coaxing government-scheme beneficiaries to do this is unethical, and downright unacceptable. Coaxing beneficiaries to consider their entitlement as a party’s largesse is political sleaze of the worst kind. Government funds belong to the people, and government programmes are mere channels through which these funds are deployed for the people’s benefit.

Public funds are not to be leveraged to consolidate votes. It is an elected government’s solemn responsibility to benefit citizens, irrespective of their political allegiance, while not shoring up its vote-bank among the electorate. The usage of public funds to further the political goals of a party is gross misuse of them, and the Election Commission should make sure that this doesn’t happen. Politicising government schemes in the manner that the Himachal BJP has reportedly proposed sets a precedent for parties and future governments to colour entitlements of the people as party largesse, and that is a rabbit-hole no party would want to go down.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Campaign to hoist BJP flags on house of govt scheme beneficiaries unethical
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition