By Pramod Rao & Rachana Baid, respectively former Executive Director, Sebi, and Dean (Academics), National Institute of Securities Markets

In FY2025, Rs 5.3 lakh crore moved through India’s online bond platforms in a regulated category that did not exist four years ago. The figure stands out on its own, and also stands on account that the ecosystem of online bond platform providers (OBPPs) operated outside formal regulation until late 2022, when Sebi brought fintech-led bond marketplaces within its perimeter.

That decision has proved right. Some 25-30 registered OBPPs now serve 5.6 lakh investors, up from roughly 3.5 lakh a year earlier. Average ticket sizes of Rs 1-2 lakh tell you the profile: doctors, salaried professionals, small business owners, and the like. They are buying corporate bonds in a manner that resembles equity-market participation far more than the dealer-driven market that preceded it.

The OBPP experience points to a broader development. The harder phase of financial regulation begins after the perimeter expansion, when the regulator must determine how the framework should be calibrated in light of evidence of how participants behave.

The International Organization of Securities Commissions, in Principle 7 of its Objectives and Principles, requires regulators to review the regulatory perimeter on an ongoing basis. The principle was codified after the Global Financial Crisis because innovation tends to outpace rules, and investors are drawn towards products outside the perimeter. Expanding the perimeter is one half of the discipline. Calibrating the glide path, phasing in requirements, observing behaviour, and adjusting on the basis of evidence is the other more difficult half.

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Indian regulators have generally performed the first half well. Across account aggregators, payment systems, online bond platforms, and small and medium real estate investment trusts (REITs), the RBI and Sebi have shown both speed and willingness to engage with new business models. The harder test lies in the second half: returning to a framework after 18 or 36 months, reviewing data the new perimeter has produced, and asking if the original regulatory intent has been met.

A glide path is not unidirectional. It may tighten where innovation has produced risks the original framework didn’t anticipate, loosen where feared harms haven’t materialised, or remain unchanged. What it cannot afford to do is freeze, which is what happens when a framework, once notified, is treated as a settled matter.

Sebi’s May 2026 consultation paper on OBPPs is a calibration in practice. The paper proposes a few changes: permitting OBPPs to offer products regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA); expressly including Section 54EC tax-saving bonds within the permissible product list; and harmonising the compliance officer requirement with the standards applicable to stockbrokers generally.

Each change is modest and incremental in nature. They do not require new regulation drafted from first principles, as each can build on a framework already in force and a data set already accumulated.

The underlying issues could not have been identified ex ante. Each surfaced because the framework was operating in practice: an inter-regulator request in one instance, a listing-anchored ambiguity in another, and an incidental drafting choice in the third. The 2022 framework was a first step taken with the best information available; the May 2026 paper is the second step, made possible by what the first revealed.

Three points warrant attention as the consultation proceeds. IFSCA-regulated products carry currency exposure and jurisdictional differences in resolution that domestic listed debt does not; a plain-English risk disclosure at the point of transaction is the calibration the paper stops short of prescribing.

The five-year lock-in attached to 54EC bonds needs to be made apparent at the instrument level, not at checkout. And the compliance officer revision sets a useful precedent for the wider rulebook: requirements should reflect the function performed, not the historical drafting of a circular. It may also be necessary to review if compliance officer qualifications are profession-agnostic and fit for purpose in terms of knowledge, ability, and sufficient availability across the board in all market intermediaries, not just OBPs.

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Three-four questions deserve consideration. The six-month lock-in proposed in Sebi’s original 2022 consultation, intended to prevent “deemed public issue” arbitrage, was dropped after industry representations; three and a half years of market data now permit a precise assessment of whether some calibrated requirement is warranted. The product perimeter itself may also need revisiting — initial or subsequent capital raising by issuing units of listed infrastructure investment trust and REIT units, and small and medium REITs, remain outside the OBPP universe despite their proximity to debt instruments in cash-flow character.

Qualitatively, how have the bonds and fixed income instruments including securitised debt instruments that have been offered by the OBPs performed, including in timeliness of payments and repayments, delays or defaults, rating being maintained or upgraded/downgraded. Finally, besides fintech-led OBPs, why have larger financial conglomerates or large financial intermediaries not yet embraced or commenced activities as an OBP. Reviewing these can also serve to inform the glide path.

The OBPP example shows the glide path operating as intended: a framework notified in 2022, observed for three and a half years, and refined through a consultation paper informed by what the market has shown. The temptation in financial regulations is to treat the expansion of the perimeter as the conclusion of the regulator’s work. Sebi clearly resists this temptation.

Human ingenuity and inventiveness know no bounds. Innovation frequently outpaces laws and regulations, leaving regulators in a constant game of catch-up. When innovations carry the promise of profit, investors are naturally drawn towards unregulated products, services, and platforms. The only sustainable response is the steady, evidence-based discipline of the glide path: read the data, ask whether the original intent has been met, adjust, and start again.

Bringing a new category within financial regulatory ambit is the first step; the more consequential phase is calibrating it once participant behaviour is known

In FY2025, Rs 5.3 lakh crore moved through India’s online bond platforms in a regulated category that did not exist four years ago. The figure stands out on its own, and also stands on account that the ecosystem of online bond platform providers (OBPPs) operated outside formal regulation until late 2022, when Sebi brought fintech-led bond marketplaces within its perimeter.

That decision has proved right. Some 25-30 registered OBPPs now serve 5.6 lakh investors, up from roughly 3.5 lakh a year earlier. Average ticket sizes of Rs 1-2 lakh tell you the profile: doctors, salaried professionals, small business owners, and the like. They are buying corporate bonds in a manner that resembles equity-market participation far more than the dealer-driven market that preceded it.

The OBPP experience points to a broader development. The harder phase of financial regulation begins after the perimeter expansion, when the regulator must determine how the framework should be calibrated in light of evidence of how participants behave.

The International Organization of Securities Commissions, in Principle 7 of its Objectives and Principles, requires regulators to review the regulatory perimeter on an ongoing basis. The principle was codified after the Global Financial Crisis because innovation tends to outpace rules, and investors are drawn towards products outside the perimeter. Expanding the perimeter is one half of the discipline. Calibrating the glide path, phasing in requirements, observing behaviour, and adjusting on the basis of evidence is the other more difficult half.

Indian regulators have generally performed the first half well. Across account aggregators, payment systems, online bond platforms, and small and medium real estate investment trusts (REITs), the RBI and Sebi have shown both speed and willingness to engage with new business models. The harder test lies in the second half: returning to a framework after 18 or 36 months, reviewing data the new perimeter has produced, and asking if the original regulatory intent has been met.

A glide path is not unidirectional. It may tighten where innovation has produced risks the original framework didn’t anticipate, loosen where feared harms haven’t materialised, or remain unchanged. What it cannot afford to do is freeze, which is what happens when a framework, once notified, is treated as a settled matter.

Sebi’s May 2026 consultation paper on OBPPs is a calibration in practice. The paper proposes a few changes: permitting OBPPs to offer products regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA); expressly including Section 54EC tax-saving bonds within the permissible product list; and harmonising the compliance officer requirement with the standards applicable to stockbrokers generally.

Each change is modest and incremental in nature. They do not require new regulation drafted from first principles, as each can build on a framework already in force and a data set already accumulated.

The underlying issues could not have been identified ex ante. Each surfaced because the framework was operating in practice: an inter-regulator request in one instance, a listing-anchored ambiguity in another, and an incidental drafting choice in the third. The 2022 framework was a first step taken with the best information available; the May 2026 paper is the second step, made possible by what the first revealed.

Three points warrant attention as the consultation proceeds. IFSCA-regulated products carry currency exposure and jurisdictional differences in resolution that domestic listed debt does not; a plain-English risk disclosure at the point of transaction is the calibration the paper stops short of prescribing. The five-year lock-in attached to 54EC bonds needs to be made apparent at the instrument level, not at checkout. And the compliance officer revision sets a useful precedent for the wider rulebook: requirements should reflect the function performed, not the historical drafting of a circular. It may also be necessary to review if compliance officer qualifications are profession-agnostic and fit for purpose in terms of knowledge, ability, and sufficient availability across the board in all market intermediaries, not just OBPs.

Three-four questions deserve consideration. The six-month lock-in proposed in Sebi’s original 2022 consultation, intended to prevent “deemed public issue” arbitrage, was dropped after industry representations; three and a half years of market data now permit a precise assessment of whether some calibrated requirement is warranted. The product perimeter itself may also need revisiting — initial or subsequent capital raising by issuing units of listed infrastructure investment trust and REIT units, and small and medium REITs, remain outside the OBPP universe despite their proximity to debt instruments in cash-flow character.

Qualitatively, how have the bonds and fixed income instruments including securitised debt instruments that have been offered by the OBPs performed, including in timeliness of payments and repayments, delays or defaults, rating being maintained or upgraded/downgraded. Finally, besides fintech-led OBPs, why have larger financial conglomerates or large financial intermediaries not yet embraced or commenced activities as an OBP. Reviewing these can also serve to inform the glide path.

The OBPP example shows the glide path operating as intended: a framework notified in 2022, observed for three and a half years, and refined through a consultation paper informed by what the market has shown. The temptation in financial regulations is to treat the expansion of the perimeter as the conclusion of the regulator’s work. Sebi clearly resists this temptation.

Human ingenuity and inventiveness know no bounds. Innovation frequently outpaces laws and regulations, leaving regulators in a constant game of catch-up. When innovations carry the promise of profit, investors are naturally drawn towards unregulated products, services, and platforms. The only sustainable response is the steady, evidence-based discipline of the glide path: read the data, ask whether the original intent has been met, adjust, and start again.