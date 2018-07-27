CAG report shows how 16 national irrigation projects languish even as cost projections shoot up

The CAG notes that the projects have been languishing due to abject misgovernance—apart from land acquisition issues, the projects has hit inter-state coordination, financial, rehabilitation and resettlement walls. (PTI)

The CAG’s report on 16 national irrigation projects shows that work is on in just five of these, that too, with the implementation quite patchy. The projects were brought under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP) in 2008—and subsumed under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) in 2015. As of 2017, Rs 13,300 crore had been spent on the five projects that are getting implemented, with the overall cost escalation running into over 2,300%. Factor in the shortfall in physical progress in different components, ranging from 8% to 99%, and the economic viability of the projects is severely strained.

The CAG notes that the projects have been languishing due to abject misgovernance—apart from land acquisition issues, the projects has hit inter-state coordination, financial, rehabilitation and resettlement walls. Given the objective of both AIBP and PMKSY was to ensure that the execution of the projects got expedited, the Centre and the states’ failure to achieve this goal, as the CAG noted, is “adversely impacting strategic national interests”. While delays in approval of the detailed project reports (DPR) by the Central Water Commission ranged from 17 to 65 months—even after nine years of the scheme being in existence, 11 projects are yet to get all the required approvals—the delay was largely due to shoddy survey work by the state agencies. In four of the 16 projects, the survey data was 13-47 years old. For many, the price levels in various submissions to the CWC had not been updated, portending significant cost overruns. For instance, for the Gosikhurd project in Maharashtra—which stands to benefit immensely from the irrigation potential estimated—the prices are estimated at the 2012-13 levels. As a result of the poor implementation, the five under-implementation projects’ potential remains unutilised—just 21% of the irrigation potential is being utilised. There is no power generation against an envisaged generation of Rs 1,240 MW. Just 10% of the envisaged reservoir capacity has been created.