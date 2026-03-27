With the war in West Asia showing no sign of abating, India’s latest cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel was less a policy choice than a compulsion. Surging crude prices, mounting losses at oil marketing companies (OMCs), and rising inflation risks left the government with limited room to manoeuvre. The decision is best seen as an attempt to buy time. The immediate objective is clear: cushion consumers and ease pressure on OMCs that have been forced to absorb a part of the global price shock.

Public sector retailers have been selling fuel at steep losses as domestic prices lagged global benchmarks. The excise cut, therefore, represents a sharing of the burden between the exchequer and OMCs. Even so, the relief is partial. The reduction offsets only a portion of these losses, meaning much of the tax cut will go towards repairing company balance sheets. If global crude remains elevated, this gap could persist, forcing either future price increases or a renewed build-up of losses.

The scale of the disruption has also required action on the supply side. By imposing duties on exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel, the government is seeking to ensure adequate domestic availability during global tightness. The move reflects concerns that high international prices could divert supplies abroad, even as domestic markets face shortages and sporadic panic buying.

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This dual approach—cutting excise while taxing exports—underscores the balancing act between price stability and supply security. It also offers a partial fiscal hedge: export levies could offset a meaningful share of the revenue loss from lower domestic duties. Even so, the macroeconomic trade-offs are significant. Bond yields have hardened on concerns over the fiscal cost of lower fuel taxes at a time of elevated borrowing. The revenue sacrifice is substantial, and inflation remains a live risk. While lower pump prices may offer some respite, high crude continues to feed into input costs across sectors, keeping underlying price pressures intact.

Yet, if the Centre has acted, the spotlight must now shift to the states. Fuel taxation is a shared responsibility, with states levying value-added tax (VAT). Past experience shows that the full benefit of any central duty cut reaches consumers only when states follow suit. Here, the political economy becomes complicated. States have been reluctant to cut VAT, citing fiscal constraints after the end of goods and services tax compensation. These concerns are not misplaced. Fuel taxes are among the most stable sources of government income. But the burden of adjustment cannot rest disproportionately on one side, especially when the shock is external and economy-wide.

The larger question, however, is how long can governments continue to rely on fuel taxes as a fiscal crutch while periodically rolling them back under pressure? The deeper issue is structural. India’s dependence on fuel taxes creates a recurring dilemma during global price shocks. Governments are forced to choose between protecting consumers and protecting revenues.

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Ad hoc duty cuts, while necessary, do little to resolve this tension. For now, the Centre’s move is pragmatic. But it is, at best, a holding operation. A more durable response will require coordinated tax action between the Centre and states, greater transparency in pricing, stronger buffers—including strategic reserves—and a rethink of the role of fuel taxes in public finances. Until then, India’s fuel pricing policy will remain caught between economics and expediency, with each oil shock triggering another round of short-term fixes.