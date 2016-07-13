Buying property in Haryana? Say thanks to drones

The central government also announced plans to purchase a drone for each state to assess crop damage and efficiently settle crop insurance claims. (Reuters)

Technology has made it easier for government to corroborate claims with data. While digitisation of land records is still a work-in-progress, the Haryana government is now using drones to validate land titles. According to The Economic Times, the Gurgaon administration will soon use drone-photography for land-record regularisation. The decision comes after the state government had earlier started projects in Sohna and Manesar involving mapping through drones. However, Haryana is not the only example of a state using drones to simplify such processes. Karnataka acquired a fleet of drones earlier this year and has been using them to track illegal sand-mining activity, do crowd-management and even check for illegal construction. The central government also announced plans to purchase a drone for each state to assess crop damage and efficiently settle crop insurance claims.

With unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) having the ability to carry various instruments, they are increasingly being used to even check pollution levels. Their applicability does not end there—in the commercial space, companies are working on drones for food and e-commerce delivery and a recent Times of India report stated that researchers are developing drones that can be used for delivery of organs to hospitals as well. With the technology evolving fast, we can expect drones to carry out much more complex tasks in the future. For now, the government would do well to make use of this technology and encourage their use in the commercial space as well.