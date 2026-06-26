By Ankit Todi, Chief Sustainability Officer, Mahindra Group

Climate risk continues to be one of the long-term risks for businesses flagged annually by the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) risk report. Increasingly, it’s also playing out in the short term. In India, heat stress repeatedly comes up as a severe near-term climate risk across all climate scenario analysis. One can also rely on “lived experiences” of Indian workforce to understand the impact of heat stress. India is the seventh most vulnerable country to climate change, and rising temperatures combined with rapid urban growth are turning heat into a direct operational and financial risk in sectors such as logistics, construction, renewables, gig economy, and agriculture. The urgency of adaptation alongside mitigation has never been greater.

Macroeconomic data show that heat stress impacts labour productivity and poses infrastructure challenges such as equipment safety, increased power demand, and increased fire risk. The ILO reports that India faces the highest productivity loss from heat stress, accounting for nearly one-third of global labour-hour losses. Rapid urban expansion exacerbates the issue, with the urban heat island (UHI) effect turning cities into heat traps. The IMD predicts heatwave frequency will double, and intensity will rise by 2-3°C. The impact on businesses is both operational and financial, and it becomes imperative for them to address this.

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National studies indicate a 1°C rise in temperature leads to ~2% drop in factory productivity. Peak electricity demand, reaching ~250 Gw in FY25, is projected to exceed ~366 Gw by FY32, causing early grid supply disruptions and increased reliance on costly backup power. Increasing heatwaves frequently breach the 40°C threshold, escalating equipment fire risks.

To address heat stress, businesses are building unified heat management strategy encompassing governance, physical infrastructure solutions, digital warning systems, and ecosystem solutions.

The strategy is being tailored to the workforce’s varying vulnerabilities based on heat exposure across archetypes such as outdoor workers facing high heat (farmers, solar plant workers, delivery drivers), mobile field workers (sales agents, construction, logistics industry), and indoor workers in non-air-conditioned spaces (factory, warehouse). Effective solutions must target specific conditions faced by each group.

Till date, corporate interventions have been mostly reactive, short-term and localised. Steps are generally taken in an ad-hoc manner, primarily limited to basic administrative guidelines — such as implementing flexible shift timings, introducing mandatory rest breaks in shaded zones, deploying mobile hydration stations, and offering culturally relevant local drinks — or introducing limited, small-scale trials of personal protective equipment, such as evaporative cooling jackets or wearable cooling solutions.

However, as the severity increases a lot more is being conceptualised and executed. Organisational resilience requires scaling up interventions with a road map encompassing governance, standardised operating procedures across sites, and solutions that go beyond ad-hoc measures.

For instance, heat resilience must be anchored with senior-level executive ownership to institutionalise accountability on lines of safety. This requires securing dedicated funding, establishing heat safety committees, and ensuring solutions are managed jointly across sustainability, HR, safety, administration, and site teams. Also, vulnerable operational zones (factories, logistic hubs, etc.) require heat audits, leading to SOPs for high-heat conditions, coupled with mandatory awareness training for workers and supervisors.

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Other long-term measures include on-site infrastructure — modifying assets (applying reflective roof coating, insulating high-heat machinery) and embedding heat resilience into design of new facilities using smart HVAC controls, advanced ventilation, and cooling-as-a-service models; blue-green infrastructure — use of nature-based cooling by incorporating water bodies, expanding vegetation, utilising natural shading for walkways, etc.; warning signals — real-time ambient monitoring systems and peer-monitoring programmes to detect early signs of heat illness, automated alerts during extreme spikes, and dynamic optimisation of outdoor work schedules; and asset and equipment resilience — upgrade of machinery to high-efficiency standards for operations beyond 45°C, revising fire safety protocols for exposed equipment, and procurement standard upgrade to ensure vendor performance at elevated temperatures.

Besides addressing risks, certain businesses also have significant opportunities to drive revenue via scalable, cost-effective solutions. As investment in climate adaptation and heat stress mitigation intensifies, existing as well as new companies can capitalise on economic opportunities.

Focus on climate adaptation is intensifying. The WEFs Heat Resilience Committee is driving CXO-level commitments on workforce protection with India as a key focus. CII has launched a coalition for climate resilience. Leading companies in India are taking steps in this direction, enabled both by empathy and a business case with support from climate organisations, NGOs, consulting firms, and startups that working on innovative solutions.

Adapting to extreme heat is a test for corporate India. By leveraging cost-effective solutions, companies will protect their workforce, improve retention, with positive impact on bottom line and a competitive advantage. Although the rains give us respite, it is now the time to act and prepare before we get battered by yet another summer.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.