BuniyaadSuccess: Other states can learn from Delhi to improve learning levels in government schools

The success of the Delhi government’s Mission Buniyaad is a lesson for other states. (Representational photo)

The success of the Delhi government’s Mission Buniyaad—that aimed to improve reading and maths abilities of students in Class III-IX at government and municipal corporation schools—is a lesson for other states. Prompted by the National Achievement Survey’s dismal findings on science, maths and language learning levels in government schools, the Delhi government had initiated Mission Buniyaad—an intensive in-school coaching programme to bridge learning gaps amongst students—in April 2018. By December 2018, 62.5% of Class III students in Delhi government schools could read text in Hindi that was of their grade-level, while, in April, just 35.9% could. The corresponding jump at the Class VIII level, The Indian Express reports, was from 54.6% to 71.25%. Against the April numbers, students in Classes III and IV registered massive maths-abilities gains—from 18.6% to 53.9% and 27.9% to 64.3%, respectively. Though the number of students who demonstrate grade-level maths and language abilities is much lower than what the Delhi government unofficially targets, the progress is significant.

Under Mission Buniyaad, students were given learning support to bridge crucial gaps via “summer camps” organised at the school during the annual summer holidays. Parents—many of whom are likely migrants from other states—were persuaded to stay back in the city during the holidays to ensure that kids could attend the “summer camp” without disruption. Buniyaad complements another AAP government programme to improve learning levels—Chunauti—under which students from Class VI to Class IX were mapped for learning levels and the weaker students got special focus from teachers. The Centre has taken some steps to spur states into working on improving learning levels. Perhaps, the Delhi template could be one that could be of use to them.