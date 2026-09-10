India has issued almost no equity depository receipts (DRs) since 2014. Sebi now proposes to extend the instrument to its real estate and infrastructure trusts. Within two days in August, it issued two consultation papers on real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs). The first, dated August 4, proposes a framework for issuing DRs against units of REITs and publicly listed InvITs (CP-1). The second, dated August 6, proposes five ease of doing business measures for the same instruments (CP-2).

Both consultation papers draw on recommendations of Sebi’s Hybrid Securities Advisory Committee, and CP-2 additionally responds to representations from the Indian REITs Association and the Bharat InvITs Association. Both leave the central questions half-answered.

CP-1 addresses an enabling gap rather than a fresh policy choice. Units of REITs and InvITs already qualify as “permissible securities” under the Depository Receipts Scheme, 2014. The Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, permit persons resident outside India to invest directly in these trusts as investment vehicles. DRs against such units have, in principle, been permissible. What was missing was an enabling provision under the Sebi regulations and an operational framework.

CP-1 seeks to fill that gap in the REIT and InvIT regulations, without expanding the foreign investment permissions under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. Privately listed InvITs are excluded because a DR, once listed overseas, trades freely and cannot carry forward the lot-size restriction applicable to privately listed InvITs, which limits their units to institutional investors and body corporates.

Annexure A of CP-1 raises calibration concerns. Most arise from transplanting the equity DR framework onto instruments that behave differently.

First, CP-1 proposes a uniform 75% approval threshold for every fresh DR issue beyond the initial listing. That is disproportionate. A DR issue does not by itself change control, and its dilutive effect depends on the size and terms of the issue. The approval requirement could instead be calibrated based on the size or nature of the issue, with a higher threshold reserved for issues involving material dilution or control implications.

Second, the framework places responsibility on DR holders to monitor the 25% acquisition threshold, a breach of which triggers a unitholder approval requirement and, failing approval, an exit offer to dissenting unitholders. This may be difficult to achieve through global clearing systems. A corresponding obligation on the foreign depository or domestic custodian may be more effective. The more fundamental question, however, is commercial rather than regulatory: What problem will DRs solve?

India’s capital markets are already among the largest and most actively traded in the world. Foreign investors, including sovereign wealth funds and global asset managers, hold significant stakes in listed REITs and InvITs through the foreign portfolio investment route. CP-1 does not identify any restriction that impedes overseas investors from participating directly.

Further, India’s experience with equity DRs, negligible since 2014, suggests their declining relevance owes as much to market preference as to regulatory constraint. Whether REIT and InvIT DRs fare any better is an open question.

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If DRs are to be enabled, the reach should be wider. CP-1 excludes privately listed InvITs because a DR, once listed overseas, cannot carry their lot-size restriction. That does not require exclusion. Eligibility can be controlled at the point of issue, by confining subscription to qualified institutional buyers and their overseas equivalents, and by requiring the foreign depository to police holder eligibility under the deposit agreement. Privately listed InvITs hold much of India’s operating infrastructure. Denying them the one new access route on offer narrows the market Sebi says it wants to build.

CP-2 approaches the market from a different direction. Its five proposals seek to address operational frictions identified by industry participants. The proposal to allow non-controlling minority investment in third-party projects under construction addresses a real gap, since REITs and InvITs can’t deploy capital during a project’s development phase without assuming controlling interest.

The requirement for a binding agreement to transition to the prescribed level of ownership and control may limit the flexibility the proposal intends, particularly where other shareholders will not commit upfront. Sebi may thus consider a framework that permits REITs and InvITs to remain minority investors in such projects, rather than requiring every such investment to ultimately result in control over the investee entity.

Oversight can instead come from governance and contractual mechanisms — veto rights over specified matters, prescribed voting thresholds, and information and reporting covenants. These would serve as alternatives to the mandatory glide path.

The proposed shift in the unitholder approval threshold from “value” to “votes cast” is also useful, but participation and voting weight need careful consideration. In pooled investment vehicles, voting is generally linked to economic interest, so a unitholder with a larger economic stake should continue to have greater voting power. A votes cast formulation should therefore preserve this principle and should be accompanied by a minimum participation requirement.

Narrowing “dissenting unitholders” to those who voted against a resolution, rather than all who simply didn’t vote in favour, corrects a definitional overreach that conflated apathy with active opposition. Removing the proportionate-acceptance cap on exit offers, subject to a one-year window to cure any resulting breach of minimum public unitholding, matches the cure period under the Sebi (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. Sebi itself draws the comparison.

Taken together, the two consultation papers reflect a shift from simply expanding the regulatory framework to making it more responsive to how REITs and InvITs operate, with InvITs having been part of the Indian listed market since 2017 and REITs since 2019. The proposed reforms could support the next phase of growth by widening avenues for foreign capital, enabling REITs and InvITs to participate in projects at an earlier stage, and improving flexibility in governance and sponsor exits. Their effectiveness, however, will depend on whether the final framework provides sufficient flexibility without weakening investor protection. The larger opportunity is therefore not merely to simplify rules, but to build a regulatory framework that allows REITs and InvITs to access capital more efficiently, invest across the project lifecycle, and scale as a mainstream asset class in India.

Co-authored with Aniket Charan and Purva Mandale, respectively Senior Associate and Associate, Finsec Law Advisors

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.