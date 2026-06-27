India’s BRICS Chairship seeks to place the Global South at the centre of a secure, resilient, equitable, and sustainable global energy future.

The global energy landscape is undergoing rapid transformation. Nations are striving to balance economic growth, energy security and sustainability, while building resilience against geopolitical uncertainties and climate-related disruptions. For developing economies, this challenge is particularly acute, making cooperation and innovation more important than ever. It is precisely in this context that BRICS assume greater significance, providing an opportunity for emerging economies to work together, share solutions, and shape a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit under the theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” Few sectors embody this theme more completely than energy. Energy is the foundation upon which every other national aspiration rests — be it economic growth, job creation, education, agriculture or the digital economy.

As energy ministers and delegates representing nearly half of humanity gathered in Delhi, it is an appropriate moment to reflect on the deliberations of the Summit and India’s role in shaping the energy systems of the future. The contours of this energy system were laid by the Prime Minister of India when he announced India’s resolve to become net zero by 2070 at COP26. “Energy for All” is the framework which reflects the common priorities of BRICS nations. The core pillars identified in this framework are- energy access & equity, energy security & sustainability, and technology and innovation.

Energy access

India has championed the universal electricity access with record 286 million houses electrified under the flagship Saubhagya scheme. This expansion of access to every household has increased the electricity consumption per capita to 1450 units — a 52% increase from 2013-14 levels. India’s per capita electricity consumption is projected to rise to nearly 2,000 units by 2030 and further to around 4,000 units by 2047, reflecting rising prosperity and improved living standards.

India has already more than doubled its installed power generation capacity to over 540 GW during the last 12 years. This pace of rapid growth has helped us to meet the highest ever peak demand of 270.8 GW in the current summer season. Importantly, India has already crossed 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources — more than five years ahead of its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) commitment. This reflects India’s ability to simultaneously meet the rising energy needs while remaining firmly on track to achieve its climate goals.

Building on this strong foundation, India is now preparing for the next phase of its energy transformation. Peak electricity demand is projected to reach around 459 GW by 2035-36, necessitating an installed capacity of nearly 1,121 GW. This expansion will be driven largely by renewable energy, particularly solar and wind.

Distribution companies will now be required to plan and procure long-term capacity as per their coincident peak obligations. This marks an important evolution in India’s power sector — one that reflects the growing maturity, sophistication and resilience of our electricity system. Energy security has gained importance like never before in the wake of current geopolitics.

India is aiming for a well-diversified energy basket focused on electricity. Having good coal reserves, we have already reduced imported coal blending in thermal plants and are exploring blending of domestic coal in imported coal- based plants which itself is a telling sign. Coal gasification is another priority area now to reduce import dependence and yet meet the growing industrial requirements. This has shaped into a National Coal Gasification Mission with a target of 100 million tonne by 2030. Green hydrogen and derivatives are also emerging as alternative fuels for not only domestic needs but as a major export commodity. The government is scaling adoption of electric vehicles to cut oil import dependence.

Solar is the mainstay of our shift to renewables. In fact, our solar capacity, currently at 157 GW, has increased by 54 times as compared to 2014-15 and is projected to cross 500 GW over the next decade. India ranks third in terms of its solar capacity in the world.

The unsung hero of this massive RE expansion in country is transmission sector. Over the past decade the transmission network has grown into one of the world’s largest synchronized grid, delivering the scale and flexibility needed for a low-carbon transition.

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Tech and innovation

Digital innovation is increasingly shaping the future power systems. Smart meter installation has already picked pace with 60 million meters already installed making the grid smart and helping adoption of time of day/use tariffs. Intelligent and connected systems of tomorrow will create equal value as does physical infrastructure of today. Every consumer now has the choice and opportunity to turn into a producer. PM Surya Ghar Yojana is already making inroads with four million household installations and will open doorways to peer-to-peer energy transactions. India Energy Stack is creating India’s digital public infrastructure to facilitate the same. The UPI moment for power sector.

Decentralisation is the next leg of this shift to consumer-centric energy system. Distribution sector is already showing early signs of revival with AT&C losses down to 15% and utilities becoming PAT positive for the first time. India has always believed that resilient energy systems are built not only through strong domestic policies but also through stronger international partnerships. The true strength of BRICS lies in its complementarity. No single BRICS country possesses every solution, but together we possess almost every ingredient required for building secure, resilient and sustainable energy systems. As India continues to lead BRICS this year, our endeavour is to translate this shared vision into tangible outcomes shaping a sustainable world.

(The author is the Union power minister)

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.