Budget FY27 marks one of the more coherent technology interventions seen in recent years, particularly in its treatment of electronics manufacturing as a system rather than a standalone policy objective.

Across cloud infrastructure, electronics components, logistics, capital equipment, and semiconductors, it has built on initiatives launched over the last few years and has attempted to close some of the structural gaps that have limited the country’s ability to move up the global value chain.

In that sense, it is less a pivot and more a reinforcement of a strategy that has already delivered measurable gains in mobile manufacturing, exports, and supplier depth.

Emphasis on long-term tax certainty

The emphasis on long-term tax certainty for global cloud and data centre players, expanded support for electronics components, and a more nuanced understanding of contract manufacturing models reflects a maturing policy approach.

Rather than focusing narrowly on assembly-linked incentives, the Budget has recognised that competitiveness in electronics depends on predictability, logistics efficiency, capital intensity, and ecosystem depth.

This is evident in the attempt to reduce transfer-pricing disputes through safe-harbour provisions, encourage just-in-time manufacturing through bonded warehousing, and attract foreign-owned tooling and equipment into domestic manufacturing zones.

These measures acknowledge that the next phase of growth in electronics will be driven less by wage arbitrage and more by reliability, scale, and integration with global supply chains.

That said, the limits of incremental reforms are also visible. Even as several long-standing concerns of global manufacturers have been addressed, a set of structural issues that continue to weigh on competitiveness still calls for attention.

Impact of residual gaps

These residual gaps do not negate the progress made, but they do risk slowing momentum if left unaddressed.

The most persistent of these is the inverted duty structure that continues to characterise large parts of the electronics ecosystem.

When inputs, sub-assemblies, and capital equipment attract higher duties than finished goods, domestic manufacturing becomes structurally disadvantaged. This has been visible in mobile manufacturing, where components used in chargers and batteries, display sub-parts such as polarising films and driver integrated circuits, and even certain camera module inputs have at times attracted higher duties than imported finished sub-assemblies.

In a sector marked by thin margins and rapid product cycles, even small cost asymmetries are amplified. While production-linked incentives have helped offset some of these distortions, they are, by design, temporary and targeted. An inverted duty regime, by contrast, is systemic.

It weakens localisation incentives, discourages the development of domestic capital equipment manufacturing, and creates a dependence on continued fiscal support. Addressing this requires tariff rationalisation rather than scheme-based compensation, a step the Budget has stopped short of taking.

A second issue is related to the treatment of bonded component warehousing for non-resident suppliers. The introduction of a safe-harbour framework is a clear improvement over the earlier ambiguity, where storage and logistics activities risked being reclassified as taxable business presence.

However, the residual tax incidence of roughly 0.7%, while modest in absolute terms, is not trivial in a sector driven by scale and velocity. Competing manufacturing destinations typically operate tax-neutral storage and logistics models, recognising these as facilitative rather than profit-generating activities.

Even marginal cost differences can influence decisions on where global suppliers park inventory, how quickly they can respond to demand shifts, and whether India is treated as a regional hub or merely a spoke. In that context, partial certainty still leaves India at a relative disadvantage.

The third unresolved concern is in the treatment of foreign-owned capital equipment supplied to Indian manufacturers, particularly under toll manufacturing arrangements. The decision to provide income-tax exemption and protection from permanent establishment exposure is a step forward, acknowledging that ownership of tooling and equipment is often separated from manufacturing operations in modern electronics supply chains.

However, limiting this relief to a five-year window undercuts its effectiveness. Electronics manufacturing investments are capital-intensive and planned over long horizons, often spanning a decade or more. Tooling decisions are not easily reversible, and uncertainty beyond an initial exemption period continues to factor into investment calculations. A time-bound relief, while helpful at the margin, does not provide the durable tax certainty required to compete with established manufacturing ecosystems.

Taken together, these residual issues point to a broader tension in industrial policy. The Budget has demonstrated a clear understanding of what needs to be done to strengthen the electronics value chain, yet it has remained cautious in fully addressing the deeper structural distortions that undermine competitiveness.

This is understandable in a fiscally constrained environment, but it risks creating a sense of half-completion, where headline initiatives advance faster than the underlying architecture required to sustain them.

None of this diminishes the fact that the Budget is, by most measures, a strong statement of intent for the technology sector. It has built on areas where India has already shown capability, has extended support across the value chain, and signalled continuity rather than policy churn. The challenge now is to ensure these gains are not blunted by unresolved frictions that investors and manufacturers have repeatedly flagged.

There is still time for course correction. Many of the issues identified do not require large fiscal outlays, but regulatory and tax rationalisation. If addressed over the course of the year, they could significantly enhance the credibility and effectiveness of the government’s electronics manufacturing push.