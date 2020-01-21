Budget 2020: Need to rationalise and recalibrate the existing I-T slabs

Budget 2020 India: On the demand side, the government is on course to boost consumption.

By Naveen Aggarwal

Union Budget 2020 India: Despite the current slowdown, the India story still remains real and relevant. While a large part of this is attributable to global factors, the dwindling performance of certain internal factors seems to have added to the cause. The economy needs to be careful of not getting into a vicious cycle of decline in investment and retarding growth.

The encouraging part of the story is that the government acknowledges the current demand and supply challenges triggering the fall, and seems undeterred in pulling the levers to revise consumption and drive growth and investment. If one was to go by the current mood in the North Block and the recent prime ministerial consultations with industry and academia, policymakers seem determined to fix structural weaknesses—the genesis of the country’s current economic predicament.

On the demand side, the government is on course to boost consumption. From a supply perspective, one can expect higher investment outlay in health, education and infrastructure. A critical growth engine will be direct taxes. One can expect measures to provide additional focus on widening the tax base, ensuring compliance, easing administration and augmenting revenue.

Corporate tax rate cuts: It is a welcome step to put India on a competitive level with other global economies. That being said, if taxes payable on shareholder profit distributions are included, on an overall basis, India continues to be a high-tax country. These rate cuts do not actually translate to an effectively low tax rate owing to the levy of the dividend distribution tax (DDT). India levies DDT at an effective rate of 20.56% on the company declaring dividends. After receiving their share of profits, post DDT, the woes of Indian resident shareholders (individuals/trusts) are aggravated by an additional levy of 10% on dividends earned greater than `10 lakh. For foreign investors, the 20.56% DDT becomes an additional cost as the tax is not creditable in most jurisdictions. There is a need to relook rates or replace DDT with withholding tax.

Cut in individual tax rates? There is an impending need to look at rationalising and recalibrating the existing income tax slabs to achieve the objective of a more progressive tax rate structure, in line with many developed nations. To this cause, the government should look at raising basic exemption limit from Rs 2.5-5 lakh and reintroduce a rate of 10%, while recalibrating other slabs. With escalating costs of education and borrowed capital for homebuyers etc, the government should consider increasing the limits under Section 80C. While the challenge of limited fiscal bandwidth remains, the government needs to bite the fiscal slippage bullet.

India is seen as a pioneer in enacting legislative changes such as the introduction of the equalisation levy (EL) in 2016 and Significant Economic Presence (SEP) in 2018. However, these provisions are still plagued with ambiguities. The SEP provisions, instead of limiting to digital transactions, suggest a broader application to physical transactions/goods. Some of the terms used in SEP have an expansive scope and the undefined revenue threshold and user base create uncertainty for investors. That apart, there is also duplicity of taxes with SEP, EL and software royalty operating simultaneously. The government needs to address some of these ambiguities and consciously align domestic provisions with the ongoing progress in the OECD Unified Approach and the consensus that will emerge eventually.

The ever-burgeoning litigation pendency has shown little signs of abatement. As per the FY20 receipt budget as of March 31, 2018, a total of 4,62,824 direct tax cases were pending before various appellate forums involving a tax demand of almost Rs 6.23 trillion. While providing a minimum tax threshold for filing appeals by the I-T department is expected to marginally bring down pending litigation, radical measures may be required. Adding rigour to clear the backlog of pendency before the Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) and advance pricing agreements (APAs), coupled with the introduction of negotiated settlement by way of mediation/conciliation, is expected to go a long way in achieving this objective.

Watch Video: What is Union Budget of India?

On the back of the success witnessed by the Sabka Vishwas Amnesty Scheme introduced last year for past service tax and excise disputes, the FM may play to popular expectation, and also consider introducing an immunity scheme for direct tax disputes on similar lines.

The government has showed its intent to ease processes by maximising e-filing and minimising taxpayers’ physical presence. However, more work is needed on the ground to ensure a seamless experience where routine processes such as rectification of apparent mistakes, appeal effect orders of higher authorities, processing of tax refunds, and lower/nil withholding tax certificates are done within reasonable timelines.

In summary, amidst all the burden of a slowing economy, dampened job growth and private investments related challenges, the FM has her job cut out in this Budget to focus her energy and the government’s resource to fix the Achilles heel of the Indian economic growth story.

The author is partner, Tax, KPMG, India