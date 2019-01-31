Budget 2019: Expectations on the personal tax front

One will have to wait and watch whether the interim budget would contain measures that are friendly for the common man and the salaried class?

-By Homi Mistry & Vivek Mistry

The 2019 Union Budget is the interim budget of the incumbent government before the next General Elections. Hence, the 2019 budget is not likely to be a full-fledged budget, and there may not be any major policy changes. At the same time, with the upcoming elections, the government would not like to miss this opportunity to give relief to certain sections of the society, such as farmers and the common man, especially middle class and salaried individuals.

Some of the changes an individual would like to see from the upcoming budget from a personal taxation perspective are as follows:

– Income-tax slabs and tax rates: The salaried individuals may hope for a increase in the existing basic exemption limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for individuals being less than 60 years of age, Rs 3.5 lakh for senior citizens (i.e. 60 years or more, but less than 80 years of age), and Rs 5.5 lakh for very senior citizens (i.e. more than 80 years or more).

– Set-off of loss from house property: With the increase in the cost of borrowing for owning a property and high prices of property, the current limit of Rs2 lakh paid for interest on purchase of property for set-off of house property loss, against other heads of income in the same year, is too low. Hence, the government should consider increasing such a limit of set-off from Rs2 lakh to Rs5 lakh.

– Increase in deduction limit for investment in tax-saving schemes: The government should consider increasing the deduction limit under section 80C for investment in long-term savings/retirement schemes (such as PPF, life insurance schemes, etc) from Rs1.5 lakh to Rs2 lakh. This would help reduce the tax burden on the salaried class and, at the same time, also make long-term funds available to the government for financing infrastructure projects.

– Revising exemption limit for certain allowances: Given the current cost of living, the government should consider upward revision in exemption limits for child education allowances and hostel allowances, which currently stand at only Rs100 and Rs300 per month, respectively.

– Annuity from the National Pension System (NPS) scheme: Currently, the pension received from the NPS by way of annuity is taxable.

– Reduction of GST rate on health and life insurance premium: The current GST rate applicable on premium paid towards health insurance and life insurance is 18%. Given that these are basic essential services affecting the common man, the government should consider reducing the GST rate on these services to 12%.

The ruling government is walking a tightrope in terms of maintaining fiscal discipline as well as meeting its social obligations. However, one will have to wait and watch whether the interim budget would contain measures that are friendly for the common man and the salaried class?

-Homi Mistry is partner, Deloitte India; Vivek Mistry is manager, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP