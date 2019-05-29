Bt brinjal: Where do we stand?

By Rohit Parakh Bt brinjal has been found to be released illegally and predictably it has sparked furious reactions on all sides. Some have unsurprisingly already started to ask for Bt brinjal moratorium to be lifted in the light of illegal Bt brinjal cultivation. In the light of these, it might be helpful to revisit the facts on why Bt brinjal was rejected and de-clutter facts from opinions. With this Bt brinjal becomes the 4th crop to have been found to be cultivated illegally in India. These are interestingly the only four GM crops known to be cultivated in India. GM soybean and Bt brinjal illegal cultivations have been brought to public light by an active civil society, though it brings light to a question on whether the regulatory authorities and government cannot have a stronger and proactive monitoring system of their own. The first amongst these was Bt cotton which was approved after its large scale illegal cultivation. The next is Herbicide tolerant cotton which was reported to regulators some 8 years ago before they got to taking note of it by the time its cultivation had also gone truly large-scale. The third being herbicide tolerant soybean which was found to have been cultivated in Gujarat in 2017, in the last 2 years no action has been taken on seed suppliers by regulators. Which brings us to Bt brinjal, nine years after the then environment ministry decided to put a moratorium on Bt brinjal it has finally made its way out to farm (atleast 1 known farm so far) and plates. Different state governments across political spectrum in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Orissa, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh all in different degrees rejected Bt brinjal as well. The moratorium letter from Environment Ministry mentioned about how tests were \u201ccarried out by the Bt brinjal developers themselves and not in any independent laboratory. This does raise legitimate doubts on the reliability of the tests\u201d. Below gives a few examples on how they were indeed not reliable. When Bt brinjal biosafety dossier was eventually made available to public after being withheld even after Supreme Court order, a Technical Expert Committee (TEC) appointed by Supreme Court found how Mahyco\u2019s own data showed negative impacts on animals consuming Bt brinjal. For instance \u2013 the TEC document reports, 14-day acute toxicity study in rats finding that AST levels were higher for rats consuming Bt brinjal, and it remarked that increased AST levels could indicate liver or heart damage. It also tells that the 90-day chronic toxicity study in rats found bilirubin, spleen and white blood cells parameter differences in rats consuming Bt brinjal. One wonders if those calling for Bt brinjal approval are not aware of these issues or whether they simply do not care. These significant health impacts were not pointed out in Mahyco\u2019s self-examined dossier, nor did the regulator studying the results observed it. These had raised unanswered questions on the company and the regulator\u2019s intent in pushing all this on consumers unaware of all this. All of this when many recommended tests such as multi-generational tests (which can be done in 1-2 years on rats) to test impact Bt brinjal has on them were not even conducted. As in the case with Bt brinjal initially, the developers have not yet released biosafety dossier for GM mustard as well. Many instances of sub-standard and incomplete testing were reported in Supreme Court\u2019s Technical Expert Committee and by the many independent scientists studying Bt brinjal biosafety dossier. Given the health impacts of Bt brinjal on animals, one needs to keep in mind that Bt brinjal surely cannot be declared as safe. As detailed in a previous article of the writer, it is worth remembering that more than 16 years after Bt cotton introduction in India, it has become the predominant cotton variety grown in the country. At the same time cotton yield has stagnated, fertiliser and insecticide usage on cotton has increased whereas cotton farmers have started making huge losses. Not only that, it is important to remember in the times of climate change that Bt cotton is known to have a higher ecological footprint than that of desi cotton varieties. As Dr Ramanjaneyulu, an agricultural scientist has also stated earlier, many desi cotton varieties were denotified between 1996 and 1998. Quoting from a CAG report, he also points how germplasm from desi cotton varieties were destroyed in the years leading to Bt cotton approval. While one can also point out to the fact that Bt cottonseed oil has been illegally sold and consequently consumed under the garb of vegetable oil on a large scale, it is worth remembering how the Supreme Court TEC report also highlighted that cows consuming Bt cotton showed indications of possible reductions in milk yield. This also goes in hand with various beekeeper groups reporting reduction in pollination and honeybee presence in areas growing Bt cotton. One can draw their own conclusions on the next steps needed in this long story of genetic modification in Indian agriculture. Works and writes on issues of safe food and agriculture. Views are personal. rohit.2691@gmail.com