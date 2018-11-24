Bringing service charge under Income Tax lens is fine, but action against mandatory charging is urgent need

In many cases, the restaurant didn’t pass on the service charge to its staff.

Many restaurants and eateries have continued to impose service charges on diners even though, in January last year, the ministry of consumer affairs said that payment of service charges was voluntary. Restaurants instead have subverted the notification by boldly displaying that they will be exacting a service charge, interpreting “voluntary/discretionary” to mean that the diner could then take an informed decision on whether she wanted to pay the charge and eat or seek a different joint. In many cases, the restaurant didn’t pass on the service charge to its staff and, instead, all that the consumer parted with became the restaurant’s income. In view of such gross breaches, the taxman’s decision is a welcome one. That said, the larger problem is that of forced payment of service charge by customers.

This compulsory service charge violates the spirit of the discretion that the government allowed the diners. The taxman’s move will also mean relief for restaurant workers whose wages, in any case, are quite low. But, this still remains a cosmetic solution. As long as restaurants are allowed to get away with compulsory service charge, the consumer faces extortion, especially since there is no standard rate that restaurants must restrict themselves to. The spirit of the January 2017 notification of the government must be upheld and the restaurants’ interpretation of “discretion” that makes service charge compulsory should be made illegal.