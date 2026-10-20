The digital divide was once largely about access to computers, the Internet, and, subsequently, smartphones. As connectivity improved and digital services spread, the focus shifted towards bringing more people online. Artificial intelligence (AI) is now creating a more complex challenge. Access to technology may be becoming easier, but the ability to use it productively remains unevenly distributed. The emerging divide is likely to be between employees who can harness AI to improve their productivity and those who cannot, and between companies that can integrate the technology into their operations and those that lack the resources or expertise to do so. The growing demand for AI upskilling courses offers a glimpse of this transition. Edtech platforms are reporting rising enrolments among experienced professionals, with interest moving from generative AI and prompt engineering towards agentic AI, application development, and business transformation. AI is thus becoming a capability that people across functions and levels of experience will need to acquire. Those unable to keep pace risk being disadvantaged.

Professionals who understand how to deploy AI in their existing roles may gain a productivity advantage over colleagues who use it only for routine tasks. The same divergence could emerge between businesses. Large companies have greater access to capital, computing infrastructure, data, and specialised talent, enabling them to experiment with AI and integrate it into operations. Smaller enterprises, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises, may struggle to make the same transition. The danger, therefore, is that a technology often presented as a democratising force ends up widening productivity and income disparities.

This is where the government has an important role to play. The IndiaAI Mission, with its focus on computing capacity, AI applications, and FutureSkills, provides a framework for expanding access to the technology and developing talent. Initiatives like Data and AI Labs in smaller cities and subsidised computing access can help broaden participation beyond large technology firms and premier institutions. Reskilling needs to reach experienced employees, workers in non-technology functions and people whose jobs are likely to be reshaped by automation. Public training programmes must also equip learners to apply AI to practical problems. Equally, smaller businesses need affordable access to computing, technical assistance, and opportunities to experiment with AI without having to make prohibitive upfront investments. Industry and educational institutions must share this responsibility. Government intervention can reduce barriers to access, but it cannot substitute for employers redesigning jobs and investing in continuous learning.

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The objective, then, should be to ensure that the spread of AI does not create a new class of digitally disadvantaged workers and businesses. This will require moving beyond conventional measures of digital inclusion, such as connectivity and access to devices, towards assessing whether people and enterprises can use technology to improve productivity and livelihoods. The government cannot guarantee equal outcomes, but can surely make the transition more inclusive by expanding skilling opportunities, supporting smaller enterprises, and ensuring that access to computing and digital infrastructure is not concentrated among a few. Companies, for their part, must recognise that AI adoption cannot be reduced to procuring software or cutting costs; it also demands investment in employees and changes in how work is organised. The first digital divide was about who could get online. The next will be about who can turn access to AI into economic opportunity. Bridging that chasm must become an integral part of the country’s AI strategy.