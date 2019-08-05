Brexit and Boris Johnson: How to create a crisis to solve another

”For a country known for the maturity of its political system, Britain is behaving very strangely.

Both of the main parties are divided within themselves and obsessed

about Brexit (Reuters)

The British economy is a good story to follow for anyone who wants to test how strong their heart is. Since the Referendum in June 2016, which resulted in a win for Leavers, two prime ministers have left defeated and now Boris Johnson is promising to exit on the deadline of October 31, come what may. Do or die is another expression.

UK was supposed to exit on March 29, 2019, two years after invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty (the Constitution of the European Union). That deadline slipped. The Deal that Theresa May had negotiated was rejected thrice by the House of Commons. Under pressure, Theresa May negotiated two new deadlines. First, in the last week of May to avoid UK having to send MPs to the European Parliament; that deadline slipped. The new deadline is October 31, 2019—Halloween day.

The Conservative Party is the single largest party in Parliament, but does not have a majority (thanks to Theresa May’s mistake in calling a snap election in 2017, which lost her enough seats to lose the majority). They have an informal coalition with the DPU, a Northern Ireland Party. Despite that, she lost the vote on her Deal three times, because a core of around thirty “Hard Brexiteers” in her own Party thought her Deal was

not enough to eliminate the influence of the EU on the UK economy completely. These Hard Brexiteers are like a fanatical religious sect. They want an exit at any cost, preferably with No Deal.

The EU is a customs union, which means trade within the Union is free of tariffs or quotas. A Deal would list the conditions under which trade could continue on favourable conditions after exit. A No Deal exit could bring trade to a shuddering halt or long delays. Brexit, with or without a Deal, is predicted to have a severe negative effect on the British economy. But, the fanatics reject these predictions as ‘Project Fear’ and argue that once free of the EU, the British economy would be free to prosper.

The country is gripped by the prospects of Brexit. There are deep differences between the Leavers and the Remainers, and also differences within each group. When given the freedom to take indicative votes on what Parliament would prefer rather than Theresa May’s Deal, there was no majority of any of the eleven alternatives!

For a country known for the maturity of its political system, Britain is behaving very strangely. Both of the main parties are divided within themselves and obsessed about Brexit. But, the whole movement to leave the EU, which was a hard Left obsession in the 70’s, has more recently been argued for by the Right. The UK Independence Party (UKIP)—a fringe party obsessively arguing about leaving EU—became a threatto the Conservatives who imitated them to minimise the former’s chances of parliamentary success. But, the real winner of the Referendum was UKIP, which then collapsed because it had no other programme.

Leaving Europe is proving much more complicated than anyone had expected. It was not (to use a current topic analogy) as simple as triple talaq, but an elaborate, long drawn-out divorce battle with fights over who gets the house, the children, the pets, the furniture, etc. The Withdrawal Agreement is 586 pages long. There is a shorter document about future relations. The Brexiteers had been boasting that as soon as the UK left the EU, it could sign free trade treaties with many countries. No one had told them that leaving the free trade arrangement that they were in would take time, and negotiating new treaties would take longer still.

No one had expected that the UK would need to contest the European Parliament elections in May 2019, as March 29 was the departure date. That slipped and in the European elections, the Brexit Party quickly formed by Nigel Farage, the former UKIP leader, came on top. Liberal Democrats, who are staunch Remainers, came second. The two main parties trailed behind. This is what hastened the departure of Theresa May, as her colleagues feared slaughter at the next elections if Brexit had not been delivered. This has brought Boris Johnson to the top. He has promised Brexit by October 31, even if he has to leave without a Deal. It is a tough, high-risk strategy, which Donald Trump has made popular.

Is he bluffing just to make the EU give him a better deal or is he serious? There are only 87 days left to the deadline. A crash departure will depress the economy by 5%, at least. The pound sterling has begun to depreciate on fears of a No Deal Brexit. Boris Johnson has stuck to his threat and promised a large budget to prepare for the No Deal outcome. The real danger is uncertainty. Once we know what kind of Brexit we will face, then, maybe, the economy will adjust. If not, catastrophe will be the outcome.

(The writer is a prominent economist and labour peer. Views are personal)