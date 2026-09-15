The Tata group has long drawn strength from an unusual ownership structure in which Tata Trusts controls Tata Sons, the holding company at the apex of one of India’s largest conglomerates. But that structure is now under strain. The chairman’s resignation, reports of deep divisions within the Trusts, regulatory restrictions preventing the Sir Ratan Tata Trust from meeting, and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rejection of Tata Sons’ attempt to surrender its core investment company registration have opened multiple fronts.

Each issue may have its history and complexities, but together they create an impression of drift at the top. For a conglomerate with interests spanning technology, automobiles, steel, aviation, power, and consumer businesses, prolonged uncertainty over leadership, ownership, and governance is undesirable.

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The immediate task for Tata Trusts is to restore clarity. Internal disagreements must be resolved and a governance arrangement established quickly. The regulatory issues need to be addressed rather than allowed to contribute to a decision-making logjam. And clarity over the leadership of Tata Sons cannot be postponed. Institutions as large and consequential as the Tata group need predictable processes of succession and decision-making. The longer these questions remain unresolved, the greater the risk that what began as separate problems becomes a broader question about governance at the apex of the group. The Trusts, as controlling shareholders, have a responsibility to prevent that.

The RBI’s decision also means the Trusts should reconsider their resistance to listing Tata Sons. There are reasons for wanting to preserve the status quo. A listing would bring greater disclosure and market scrutiny, establish a valuation for Tata Sons, and provide liquidity to minority shareholders, including the Shapoorji Pallonji group. It could require adjustments to an arrangement under which the Trusts have exercised considerable influence. Yet none of these consequences makes listing inherently undesirable.

Greater transparency and accountability are hardly disadvantages for the holding company of India’s most prominent private-sector conglomerate. Nor would listing necessarily mean surrendering control: with its dominant shareholding, Tata Trusts would remain firmly in command unless it chose substantial dilution. The group’s philanthropic record is extraordinary. But the suggestion that public accountability would unravel its charitable mission is unconvincing and does the institutions themselves little credit. The Tata Memorial Hospital does not owe its existence to Tata Sons being unlisted, nor would transparency corrode the impulse to do good. The Tata name does not need secrecy to remain noble. If anything, the values invoked by defenders of the present structure would be strengthened by the discipline of public accountability: they would have to be articulated, defended, and demonstrated, rather than simply asserted.

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The question, then, is not simply how Tata Sons can remain unlisted, but whether remaining unlisted is worth the institutional and regulatory effort now being expended on that objective. A listing could offer valuation, orderly liquidity for minority shareholders, and stronger governance disciplines while leaving the Trusts in control. More importantly, the group should not allow the listing issue to become another source of prolonged uncertainty alongside leadership changes and disagreements within the Trusts. The Tata name has been built not merely on commercial success but on institutional credibility and stability. Preserving that legacy does not require preserving every feature of an inherited structure. It requires ensuring that the structure continues to work. The time for drift has passed. Tata Trusts must take decisions — and take them quickly.