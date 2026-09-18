Sebi requires listed entities to undertake annual performance evaluation of their boards, committees, and individual directors. Do the questionnaires, interviews, peer assessments, board observations, committee reviews, and external assessors actually make boards better?

Recent India Inc upheavals have challenged the assumption that institutionally-owned entities necessarily have more effective boards than promoter-led entities. What did those effectiveness reviews reveal before the crises?

Proper board effectiveness assessments go beyond scores to identify the conversation being avoided, the capability that is missing, the power dynamic distorting discussion, or the director whose contribution no longer matches organisational needs. A serious review should test four Cs: competency, capability, crisis management, and compliance.

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Often, annual board assessments can create a comforting belief that all is well, with directors quick to defend the expertise and experience they bring to the table. But individual accomplishment does not make a director effective. The four Cs must be judged in the context of the company.

An annual evaluation and board-effectiveness audit are different. A deeper audit tests the four Cs against board papers, interviews, meeting observations, and consequential decisions to establish whether the board actually exercises judgement, challenge, and oversight.

In India Inc, independent directors may have advisory or mentorship links to promoters, key shareholders, or the company. A relationship may satisfy the regulatory test for independence yet raise a deeper question: Does the proximity compromise independent judgement? Independent directors are also expected to protect minority shareholders. Can a board-effectiveness study reveal what the regulatory test cannot?

When a professional services firm already advising the company arrives with a Western governance scorecard to assess its board, one may reasonably ask whether the mirror is truly independent. The same firm may have recruited the chairman, CEO, or an influential board member and later be asked to assess the board. Promoters and influential board members can be drawn to an exalted global name for the legitimacy it lends, but the imprimatur should never become a substitute for scrutiny.

There is another organisational misjudgement. In some companies, the chairman’s executive assistant commissions the confidential board assessment and shortlists the assessor. Elsewhere, it sits within the C-suite or even the procurement head. These may appear organisationally convenient, but blur a governance boundary: this is the board’s work. The chairman or the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) chairperson must run the process instead.

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Much of today’s boardroom is built on “reputation shopping”: Institutions borrow accomplished individuals’ credibility, while some directors encash reputations built elsewhere or past favours. But fear of being sidelined, displeasure, or even vendetta can make challenges costly.

Board chemistry matters because judgement is shaped by differences in values, expertise, industry exposure, personalities, and stakeholder proximity. A deep assessment should thus test how the board exercises collective judgement over organisational strategy and culture, risk, and emerging vulnerabilities, while management remains accountable for execution.

A board becomes a team only when directors trust and respect each other enough for candour, knowing that difficult truths can carry a social cost and sometimes strain the very relationships that make the board work. That is where an external assessor earns a real role — probing contradictions, observing meetings, and stress-testing if the board is active to its core purpose.

Directors who ask difficult questions and hold their ground when the room would rather move on remain a minority. Too often, everyone is comfortable with the equilibrium until a crisis exposes what the board chose not to confront. The challenge is greater when the promoter is also the chairperson or the CEO has a larger-than-life reputation, and effectiveness exercises is perfunctory since the power equation is obvious.

Collective findings are easy to accept. It becomes harder when the finding has a name. What if a director doesn’t understand the business, rarely prepares, dominates discussion, or contributes little? What if someone is strong on compliance but weak on strategy, or stale for the company’s new phase? Can the evaluation say it plainly, and will anyone act?

Every material finding needs an owner, an action, and a review point. If the problem is board capability, develop it. If it is role-fit, change the role. If it can’t be remedied, have the succession conversation.

Outlier chairpersons use these exercises differently. They want the mirror held close, even when it reflects badly on them, and ask the assessor to speak plainly. That is where the exercise earns its place.

The evaluation test is of future-readiness: Does the board have the competence to understand changes, the capability to respond, the capacity to manage a crisis, and the judgement to distinguish compliance from a strategic or cultural warning?

In some organisations, there are effectively two reports — the formal governance record and more informal observations shared only with a chairman or NRC chairperson who wants to understand what is happening, even if unable to act on every finding. The second conversation may contain the real governance value.

That is why board-effectiveness audits can be myth, miracle, or mirage — myth when the exercise is mistaken for effectiveness, miracle when a board sees itself honestly and changes, and mirage when methodology creates comfort without altering the boardroom. In an era of investor activism, a board’s effectiveness and visible behavioural credibility matter equally. The real test is whether directors accept uncomfortable findings and “unlearn and learn” to become more effective members. Else, the board should save itself the rigmarole, the consultants’ fees, and the polished report. It has already decided there are truths it would rather not govern.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.