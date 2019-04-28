BJP leaders running an outrageous campaign, says P Chidambaram

In June 2015, a candidate in the election for President of the United States said, \u201cWhen Mexico sends its people, they\u2019re not sending their best. They\u2019re sending people that have lots of problems. They\u2019re bringing drugs. They\u2019re bringing crime. They\u2019re rapists.\u201d People were outraged, yet 62,984,825 persons voted for him in November 2016. In January 2017, that candidate was sworn in as the 45th President of the richest and most powerful nation in the world. He is Mr Donald Trump. I suspect that there are several candidates in India who would like to do a Donald Trump and be as successful in the elections to the Lok Sabha that are underway. In March and April of this year there was a rash of statements and there will be more in May\u2014scaling new heights of hate and extremism\u2014before the campaign winds down on May 17. Brace yourself to listen to voices that spew venom and vitriol. Let me begin with the one that appears to be the mildest: the familiar motor-mouth Mr Sakshi Maharaj, MP, kicked off the campaign with the following words\u2014 \u201cThere won\u2019t be an election in 2024. I am a sanyasi and can see the future. This is the last election in the country.\u201d It was an \u2018auspicious\u2019 beginning to the Lok Sabha 2019 elections! Also read:\u00a0WATCH: Rahul Gandhi halts his speech during \u2018Azaan\u2019 in Amethi Abuse and ridicule Abuse was the first weapon in the campaign. Here are some examples of the choicest abuses: On March 18, Mr Mahesh Sharma, union minister, said, \u201cPappu says he wants to be Prime Minister. So there is Mayawati, Akhikesh Yadav, Pappu and now Pappu\u2019s Pappi has also stepped in.\u201d Mr Surendra Singh, MLA (BJP, Ballia) said on March 24, \u201cRahul\u2019s mother (Sonia Gandhi) was also in the same profession in Italy and his father made her his own. He (Rahul Gandhi) should also take the family tradition forward and make Sapna his own.\u201d Ridicule was next: Mr Mahesh Sharma, on March 20, targeted Ms Mayawati and said, \u201cMayawatiji does facial every day, she gets her hair coloured to look young.\u201d Threats Threat was a commonly used weapon: Mr Ram Shanker Katheria, a BJP candidate (Etawah), said on March 23, \u201cWe are in power in the state and Centre. We will break any fingers that are pointed at us now.\u201d Ms Maneka Gandhi was not beyond threatening. On April 12, she told a gathering of Muslims, \u201cI will win this Lok Sabha election anyway but I won\u2019t feel good if I win without the support of the Muslims. Things become sour after that. Later when a Muslim comes over for some work, I feel let it be, how does it matter?. I am winning with or without Muslims.\u201d Mr Ranajit Bahadur Srivastava, a BJP leader, had no qualms in saying (on April 19), \u201cIn the past five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made attempts to break the morale of Muslims. Vote for PM Modi if you want to destroy the breed of Muslims.\u201d There were other kinds of threats too. Sample these: \u201cThe Opposition says what is this surgical strike and who did it. Then you should have tied a bomb to Rahul Gandhi and sent him to another country. Then they would have understood.\u201d\u2014Ms Pankaj Munde, minister in Maharashtra, on April 21. On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a highly irresponsible statement. Referring to Pakistan\u2019s alleged boast about tactical nuclear weapons, Mr Modi said, \u201cWhat do we have then? Have we kept our nuclear bomb for Diwali?\u201d No Indian Prime Minister before him and no leader of the world (North Korea\u2019s Mr Kim excluded) has spoken so casually about use of nuclear weapons since 1945. Hate speech There were curses. Leading the pack was Ms Pragya Singh Thakur, who said (April 19) that she had pronounced \u201ctera sarvanash hoga (you will be destroyed)\u201d and, lo and behold, Mr Hemant Karkare (a genuine hero among police officers) was killed while fighting terrorists. The BJP\u2019s weapon of choice was hatred towards the Muslim community, in the hope that hate speech will inevitably lead to polarisation of the two communities. Look at the statements made with that intent: Declared Mr Adityanath, chief minister of UP, on April 9: \u201cIf the Congress, SP and BSP have faith in Ali, then we too have faith in Bajrang Bali.\u201d Mr K S Eshwarappa, former deputy chief minister of Karnataka, said (April 1), \u201cWe won\u2019t give tickets to Muslims in Karnataka, because you did not believe in us.\u201d On April 11, Mr Amit Shah made the BJP\u2019s intent clear when he said, \u201cwill remove every single infiltrator except Buddhists, Hindus and Sikhs\u201d. The Opposition had its share of speakers but nothing that they said came anywhere close to abuse or threats. There are still four phases \u2014 and 19 days \u2014 to go in the campaign. There will be many more gems dropped by candidates and campaigners. With every irresponsible utterance, India will descend one step on the ladder of civil discourse in a democracy. What is ultimately in danger is not the discourse but democracy itself. 