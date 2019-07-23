BJP doesn’t seem to be perturbed enough by Akash Vijayavargiya incident

It would seem that local interests of the party and the heft that certain leaders carry are above not just the prime minister but also decent conduct and party mores too.

The chief of the Madhya Pradesh BJP’s disciplinary committee, Babusingh Raghuvanshi, as per a report in The Indian Express, has said that no action is being contemplated yet against party MLA, Akash Vijayavargiya, son of influential national general secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya, for assaulting a civic-body official in Indore. Not just that, Raghuvanshi proffered what seems like a justification of the junior Vijayavargiya’s act, and also refused to associate prime minister Narendra Modi saying that arrogance and misbehaviour won’t be tolerated, no matter whose son he (the perpetrator) is with Akash’s condemnable behaviour.

However, the party hasn’t conducted itself very differently from Raghuvanshi—while there is no clarity on whether it has served a notice to the lawmaker, no action has been taken against other party-workers who participated in the assault or cheered his release with gunshots either. Nor has so much as a public admonition come the way of Vijayavargiya-senior for questioning a mediaperson in a crude manner, upon being asked to react on the assault by his son. The state unit, it would seem, is happy to look the other way—chief Rakesh Singh has brushed aside the matter saying that “requisite information would be made available to media at an appropriate time.”

It would seem that local interests of the party and the heft that certain leaders carry are above not just the prime minister but also decent conduct and party mores too. The “party with a difference” must remember that people haven’t voted for its leaders for criminal and thuggish conduct in public life, let alone blatant disregard for the law of the land . Not only is this a blight on the notions of justice, equality and accountability, it sets a terrible precedent on lawmakers employing extra-judicial methods with impunity—BJP MP from Telangana, Soyam Bapu, exhorted tribals to protect their interests at any cost, even if that meant beating up forest officials, promising them indemnity for any violence incurred.