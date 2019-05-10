Birthing slavery: Unnecessary hysterectomy is pushing families into debt bondage

A Thomson Reuters investigation finds that unnecessary hysterectomy is pushing families into debt bondage.

A 2018 government survey found that nearly 3% of Indian women have had hsyterectomies.

A Thomson Reuters investigation shows that a particularly shocking form of medical malpractice—unnecessary hysterectomies conducted on poor and barely literate young women from rural areas in many states to bilk state-provided health insurance cover—is leading to further impoverishment of victims’ families and pushing them into debt. In many cases, unable to pay the debt, family members end up in debt bondage—where they work on the money-lender’s farm without pay to clear off the debt. A 2018 government survey found that nearly 3% of Indian women have had hsyterectomies. As per the government data, 50% of the women had never been to school and two-thirds had their surgery done at private hospitals where the likelihood of the scam being perpetrated was higher. The Indian Council of Medical Research is writing guidelines for the procedure and the health ministry plans to bring a pre-op standard operating procedure for gynaecologists.

While medical malpractice is one angle—Thomson Reuters reports how despite the procedure losing cover under state-funded insurance schemes, unnecessary hysterectomies continue to be advised—the other is of women voluntarily choosing the procedure. A small number of those who received unnecessary hysterectomy sought the procedure thinking it would help in resolving abnormal bleeding or painful periods that were interfering with them working. Visting hyesterctomy-receivers in villages in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Telangana, Thomson Reuters found that the families of many had been pushed into debt and bonded labour by the procedure. States like Telangana—which records the highest number of hysterectomies—and Chhattisgarh have cracked down on the hysterectomy scam, but the scam doggedly continues to thrive in the country.

