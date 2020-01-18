Big foul: SAI’s sexual offences scandal exposes the sorry state of affairs

Just as the US association turned a blind eye to Nassar’s crimes for a good 15 years, the Sports Authority of India seems to have ignored sexual offences by the coaches on its rolls.

Serial sexual abuse of gymnasts by former US gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar—over 250 athletes had complained, and Nassar was later sentenced to 200 years of imprisonment by courts—had shocked the sporting world. An Indian Express report reveals similar rot in Indian sports. Just as the US association turned a blind eye to Nassar’s crimes for a good 15 years, the Sports Authority of India seems to have ignored sexual offences by the coaches on its rolls. As per the report, of the 45 cases reported over the last decade, coaches were accused in 29, but rarely did the authority take visible action. Rather, it shifted coaches to smaller places, or directed a token pay cut, or cut in pension. In one case, the report highlights, even after five complaints and the case dragging on for six years, the authority handed a mere slap on the wrist—a 10% pension cut—for the offender; that too, for one year. While SAI has 45 cases to deal with, compared with a Nassar’s 250, times have changed. Sexual offences, including harrassment, are no small matter and the world now refuses to brush it under the carpet—as the MeToo movement across the world, and the resulting trials of high profile offenders have shown.

SAI’s sorry treatment of the very sportspersons whose interests it is supposed to protect and promote is just one aspect of its abject failure. The authority has been caught on the wrong foot elsewhere, too. CAG reports talked of rampant wasteful expenditure, on infrastructure, on unused equipment, on even mobile phones for its chairperson, vice-chairperson and their personal staff. Thanks to how poorly SAI has performed on sports administration, India doesn’t have any sporting glory to speak. If things remain the same, forget the 50 medals in the 2024 Olympics the government is aiming for.