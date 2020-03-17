Big brother is watching: Surge in DoT asking for telco CDR records is worrying

While there is an anti-abuse procedure in place for phone taps even today, the review committee, as the Srikrishna panel put it, “has an unrealistic task of reviewing 15,000-18,000 interception orders in every meeting”.

Home minister Amit Shah shocked most when, last week, he spoke of how the Delhi police had used driving licences, voter IDs and other official data to identify rioters via facial recognition technology. This was worrying since, while the police is free to use data from the Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), there is no protocol on how the other data such as the voter IDs is to be accessed; as a result, there are several privacy concerns that arise from the police accessing any database it wants. Apart from the fact that relying so extensively on facial recognition technology is itself premature given it has not yet been fully proven, there are privacy concerns that arise from how even the existing protocol—for phone tapping, for instance—are used. As the Justice Srikrishna panel put it, India “lacks sufficient legal and procedural safeguards to protect individual civil liberties”. While there is an anti-abuse procedure in place for phone taps even today, the review committee, as the Srikrishna panel put it, “has an unrealistic task of reviewing 15,000-18,000 interception orders in every meeting”.

These fears stand vindicated by the latest revelations on how the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) is asking telecom service providers to provide call data records (CDR) in bulk in various telecom circles—CDR data also contains information on location of the user, so the government has access to where people were on any particular day; all this without following any protocol on why the data was required and whether it was even authorised. While phone record requests are usually ratified by very senior officials, according to a letter written to telecom secretary Anshu Prakash by the Cellular Operators Association of India director general Rajan Mathews, this is being given the go by. According to the letter, the DoT’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) for requesting CDR data include examining the justification for the request, an explanation for why the data is required and ensuring the information is not misused, etc.

Despite this, the letter says, “we are constrained to bring to your kind attention that … various … units of DoT are not adhering to this process and continue to seek voluminous CDR details from the Licensees on regular basis in contravention to the above referred instructions”. States where this is happening regularly include Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir etc. In Delhi, CDR details for all of Delhi has to be given for the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of February and for specific locations on other days. The letter says this “may lead to allegations of surveillance, especially in a state like Delhi having numerous VVIP zones having offices and residences of Ministers, MPs, Judges etc.” While such practices will stop once there is a Personal Data Protection Bill, the worry is that the draft Bill says none of the safeguards will apply to government agencies if ‘public order’, ‘security of the state’, ‘sovereignty and integrity of India’ etc are affected. Such a blanket exemption simply cannot be allowed in any democracy.