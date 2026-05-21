Frequent transfers across Union ministries and state secretariats are a defining feature of India’s administrative system. Designed to create versatile civil servants capable of handling varied responsibilities, this mobility is central to the functioning of the bureaucracy. But for companies operating in heavily regulated sectors, every reshuffle can disrupt policy engagement and slow decision-making.

Industries such as pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, renewable energy and fintech often rely on sustained engagement with policymakers to navigate complex regulations. When an officer familiar with the nuances of a sector is transferred, the successor must begin with a fresh understanding of the issues. If a company’s outreach strategy is built around a single official, the entire process risks being reset.

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Experts say the real challenge is not the loss of an individual contact, but the loss of continuity and momentum in policy dialogue.

As a result, many companies are now moving away from personality-driven engagement strategies and focusing instead on building institutional relationships within the government system. This approach treats the bureaucracy as a structured ecosystem rather than a network dependent on individual officers.

One key element of this strategy is maintaining strong technical documentation. Detailed, data-backed submissions help ensure that policy recommendations remain on record and retain relevance even after officials change. Industry executives say effective representations must function as technical resources rather than informal requests.

Another focus area is engaging with the broader decision-making chain. Policy decisions are rarely taken by a single officer and usually involve joint secretaries, nodal officials and regulatory agencies. Building relationships across different levels of the system helps preserve continuity during administrative transitions.

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Companies are also increasingly paying attention to transition management when new officers assume charge. Industry experts note that the initial phase after a posting offers an opportunity to reintroduce sector concerns and align them with the government’s evolving priorities. Businesses that engage early are often better placed to sustain policy dialogue.

With regulatory frameworks evolving rapidly across sectors, corporate leaders are being forced to rethink traditional government-relations strategies. The emphasis, experts say, is shifting from maintaining individual contacts to ensuring that a company’s value proposition and policy concerns are documented strongly enough to withstand administrative reshuffles.

(The author has spent two decades at the intersection of media, policy and corporate strategy in India, and is currently CEO of The Pivotals)

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.