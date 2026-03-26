The resignation of Atanu Chakraborty from HDFC Bank has triggered a familiar cycle in Indian corporate governance—speculation, market anxiety, and a search for clarity that often arrives too late, if at all.

Chakraborty’s parting message—invoking “values” and “ethics” without elaboration—has raised more questions than it has answered. In a system where confidence rests as much on perception as on performance, such ambiguity carries consequences. Markets do not respond well to hints; they respond to information. In its absence, they tend to assume the worst. This is where the responsibility of an independent director (ID) extends beyond the boardroom.

If concerns are serious enough to warrant resignation, they are serious enough to be articulated—clearly, formally, and to the appropriate authority. In the case of a bank, that authority is the Reserve Bank of India. A confidential, detailed communication to the regulator ensures that issues are examined within a supervisory framework, limits speculative narratives, and reinforces the credibility of the director’s own position.

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Vague public signalling, by contrast, creates more heat than light. This is not to suggest that IDs must air disagreements in public. The integrity of board processes depends on confidentiality. But there is a distinction between discretion and opacity. When a resignation hints at unresolved ethical concerns without substantiation, it becomes a public act with systemic implications—especially in a large financial institution. In such situations, clarity is not optional; it is a responsibility.

Beyond Vague Signalling

Yet, to place the entire burden of this episode on the departing director would be to miss a deeper, and more uncomfortable, lesson.

Corporate governance does not begin at the moment of resignation. It is shaped over time—through the quality of engagement between management and the board, and through the clarity (or lack of it) in internal communication. IDs can only be as effective as the environment in which they operate.

Informational Gatekeepers

This brings the focus squarely on management. In large, complex institutions like HDFC Bank, management controls the flow of information to the board—what is presented, how it is framed, and what is emphasised or left unsaid. This informational asymmetry is inevitable. But how it is exercised determines the quality of oversight. If issues are presented in a sanitised or overly curated manner, the board’s ability to engage meaningfully is constrained. If difficult questions are met with defensiveness rather than openness, dissent tends to get softened rather than sharpened. Over time, this can create a veneer of consensus that masks underlying discomfort.

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The risk is not immediate breakdown, but gradual erosion—of trust within the boardroom, and eventually, of credibility outside it. The Chakraborty episode suggests that something in this chain may have frayed.

It is unlikely that concerns of the kind implied in his resignation emerged overnight. More plausibly, they built up over time—perhaps discussed, perhaps noted, but not resolved to the satisfaction of all concerned. If that is the case, the question for HDFC Bank’s management is not just what those concerns were, but how they were handled.

Were issues framed with sufficient clarity? Were risks presented with candour? Did IDs have the space to challenge assumptions without being seen as obstructionists? These are not procedural questions; they go to the heart of governance culture.

There is also a broader lesson on communication. In moments of stress, institutions often default to external messaging—statements, clarifications, and reputation management. But credibility is shaped less by what is said outside than by how clearly issues are understood and debated within. When internal communication is fragmented or overly managed, external communication inevitably reflects that ambiguity. The sharp market reaction to Chakraborty’s exit was, in that sense, not just about what he said—but about what the institution did not.

To its credit, the board has moved to set up a committee involving external law firms to examine the issues. That is a constructive step. It signals seriousness of intent and a willingness to subject internal processes to independent scrutiny. But the real test will lie in what emerges from it.

If the exercise produces a substantive account—one that clarifies concerns, explains processes, and outlines corrective measures—it can help restore confidence. If it results in little more than procedural closure and a box ticked in the name of due process, it risks deepening scepticism.

This is where management’s role becomes critical. Silence, or overly calibrated communication, can sometimes amplify rather than contain concerns.

None of this diminishes the accountability of IDs. They must ask hard questions, insist on clear answers, and ensure that their views are properly recorded. Where necessary, they must escalate concerns to regulators. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has rightly emphasised that dissent cannot be reduced to vague formulations in board minutes. But governance is not a one-sided obligation.

It is a system of mutual reinforcement, where directors provide oversight and management enables it. When either side falls short, the system weakens.

The lesson from this episode, therefore, runs in two directions. For IDs, ambiguity is not a substitute for action. If concerns rise to the level that compels exit, they must be communicated through formal channels with sufficient specificity to allow for scrutiny and resolution.

For management, the lesson is more introspective. Governance cannot be reduced to process, presentation, or the formal presence of independent voices. It requires a culture that values transparency over optics, substance over narrative, and dialogue over defensiveness.

HDFC Bank, by most measures, remains one of India’s best-run financial institutions. But precisely because of that stature, the standards it is held to are higher. Episodes like this do not just test governance frameworks; they test institutional character.

Ultimately, the credibility of a board is forged not in moments of calm, but in moments of discomfort—when difficult questions are raised, and when the answers are neither easy nor convenient.

The hope is that this episode prompts not just explanation, but reflection. Because in corporate governance, as in banking, trust is built quietly—but can be unsettled very quickly.