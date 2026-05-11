Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity and self-reliance amid the deepening West Asia crisis is neither unusual nor unreasonable. Nations facing wars, oil shocks, and external disruptions have often turned to citizens for collective discipline. During periods of economic stress, governments across the world have urged people to conserve fuel, avoid non-essential imports, and moderate consumption. India itself has seen such moments before.

In that context, the Prime Minister’s call to reduce fuel consumption, postpone discretionary gold purchases, and avoid unnecessary foreign travel reflects a legitimate concern over the country’s external vulnerabilities. The broader message is also timely. The global economy is entering a more fragmented and uncertain era where supply chains are increasingly shaped by geopolitics rather than efficiency alone, energy markets remain volatile, and protectionism is rising.

India’s recent growth story has been driven more by structural strengths than cyclical momentum, but sustaining that trajectory in a turbulent world will require deeper resilience. Citizens contributing through restraint and responsible consumption can create both psychological solidarity and a modest economic cushion during periods of turbulence.

Yet austerity led mainly by households can only ever be a temporary response. No country has built durable economic strength merely by asking citizens to consume less. Self-reliance cannot become a moral appeal directed at consumers while the state postpones deeper structural reforms.

If India is serious about strategic autonomy, the more meaningful austerity must begin within the government itself. India still carries a large administrative apparatus marked by duplication, leakages, and inefficient expenditure.

Governments continue to spend heavily on politically convenient giveaways and optics-driven programmes even as they ask citizens to tighten their belts. Fiscal prudence cannot be episodic; it must become institutional through better targeting of subsidies, rationalisation of non-essential expenditure, sharper procurement practices, and greater accountability in the use of taxpayer money. Economic nationalism gains credibility only when political leadership demonstrates visible restraint itself.

Self-reliance cannot be reduced to old-style import-substitution rhetoric

Second, self-reliance cannot be reduced to old-style import-substitution rhetoric. India experimented with that model for decades after Independence, often at the cost of competitiveness and innovation. Strategic autonomy today comes not from insulating the economy but from building globally competitive capabilities.

Citizens may temporarily support domestic products out of patriotism, but lasting economic strength emerges only when Indian goods and services succeed on quality, cost, and scale. That requires reforms in logistics, power reliability, judicial efficiency, contract enforcement, skilling, and research ecosystems. India’s reform process has too often followed a selective or “potted plant” approach—isolated improvements without broader institutional transformation.

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The challenge becomes even sharper because the government itself remains heavily dependent on imports in critical sectors such as electronics, semiconductors, defence systems, and energy equipment. Production-linked incentives may attract investment, but incentives alone cannot substitute for long-term ecosystem creation and industrial depth.

The energy question underlines the urgency of this challenge. The current crisis once again exposes India’s vulnerability to imported crude oil. Asking citizens to conserve fuel may help at the margins, but the lasting answer lies elsewhere—faster investment in renewable energy, expansion of strategic petroleum reserves, diversification of oil suppliers, and accelerated development of green hydrogen infrastructure.

The Prime Minister is therefore correct in reminding the country that difficult times require collective effort. But collective effort cannot mean transferring the burden disproportionately onto citizens while governments postpone harder reforms. Austerity may help India weather a storm. Only structural reform will ensure the country emerges stronger after it passes.