By Sandeep Suri

For years, India wrestled with a question that seemed to shadow every discussion about its economic future: Can it build world-class products and businesses, or will it remain merely a provider of talent and low-cost services?

That debate is effectively over.

Indian-built software powers global enterprises. The country’s digital public infrastructure has become a case study for governments and multilateral institutions.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) processes transaction volumes at a scale that few nations can match. Indian pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturers proved their capabilities during the pandemic by supplying critical medicines and vaccines across the world.

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India have evolved from support hubs into strategic centres responsible for product development, semiconductor design, artificial intelligence and enterprise decision-making.

The capability question has been answered.

The more important question now is whether India can build institutions that endure.

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This distinction matters because great products and great institutions are not built in the same way. A product can be developed in a few years. An institution takes decades to prove itself. Products succeed through innovation, speed and execution. Institutions survive because they create systems, culture and governance strong enough to outlast individuals.

India already has examples of such institution-building. The Tata Group earned trust over more than a century by demonstrating continuity across generations of leadership. Reliance Industries transformed multiple sectors while maintaining its relevance through changing economic cycles. The Mahindra and Birla groups navigated liberalisation, globalisation and technological disruption without losing organisational coherence.

Their greatest achievement is not scale alone. It is longevity.

The challenge is more pronounced for a new generation of companies that have grown at extraordinary speed. India’s startup ecosystem has produced more than 200,000 recognised startups and over a hundred unicorns. Firms such as Zoho, Freshworks, Razorpay, Nykaa and others have built globally competitive products and powerful brands.

Yet many remain closely associated with their founders. That is not unusual in a company’s early years. The real test arrives later: Can leadership transitions occur smoothly? Can governance structures remain robust under pressure? Can decision-making be institutionalised rather than centralised? Can the company retain its identity after the founder steps away?

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History suggests these questions matter more than technology itself.

What allows organisations such as Toyota, Apple or McKinsey to retain influence across decades is not merely product excellence. It is the ability to preserve standards, culture and accountability through successive generations of leadership. Customers, investors and regulators ultimately place their trust in the institution, not in a single individual.

This is where many emerging economies, including India, face their toughest challenge.

Technology can travel across borders with remarkable ease. Governance cannot.

A company may build a world-class product in Bengaluru and sell it successfully in New York, London or Singapore. But sustaining global credibility requires something more. It requires consistency of behaviour across markets, strong accountability mechanisms, transparent decision-making and organisational resilience during periods of uncertainty.

The evolution of GCCs offers a useful lesson. Their growing influence did not emerge solely because Indian engineers were talented. It happened because multinational corporations developed confidence in India’s operational discipline and managerial capabilities. Trust, not talent alone, drove that transition.

This points to an area where India may still be underinvesting: leadership and management infrastructure.

India contributes one of the world’s largest pools of STEM talent. But institutions are held together not only by founders and engineers. They depend on a strong layer of professional managers, business heads and operational leaders who translate vision into repeatable systems. These are the people who preserve culture during expansion, manage transitions, develop successors and ensure institutional knowledge is not concentrated in a handful of individuals.

When this layer is weak, organisations become vulnerable to founder dependency, succession crises and governance failures. When it is strong, companies acquire the resilience necessary to survive changing market conditions and leadership transitions.

India’s next phase of economic growth will depend less on its capacity to innovate and more on its ability to institutionalize innovation—transforming breakthrough ideas into repeatable, scalable, and enduring engines of progress

The country’s reputation over the coming decade will not be defined solely by the products it creates. It will be shaped by whether its enterprises become synonymous with continuity, credibility and trust. The companies that ultimately define India’s place in the global economy will not simply be those that build breakthrough technologies. They will be those that build institutions capable of outlasting the people who founded them.

(The author is founder of Aspire and Acquire, Partner at Positive Momentum, a seasoned executive coach and leadership mentor)

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.