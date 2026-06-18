Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s prediction that Tata Consultancy Services could have as many AI agents as human employees within three years deserves attention not because of the precise number involved but because of what it signals about the future of the country’s information technology (IT) industry. For decades, the sector’s success has been measured not only by revenues and exports but also by the number of engineers it employed.

India’s largest IT services companies became symbols of upward mobility by creating millions of jobs and recruiting tens of thousands of graduates every year. Chandrasekaran’s remarks suggest that this equation may be changing. If AI agents increasingly perform coding, testing, support, and other routine tasks, technology companies may be able to grow without expanding their workforce at the pace that became familiar over the past three decades. The significance of the statement lies less in the technology itself and more in the possibility that the industry’s traditional link between growth and hiring is beginning to weaken.

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Breaking the Linear Scale

This is not an isolated view. SAP CEO Christian Klein recently indicated that AI would allow the enterprise software company to continue growing without proportionate increases in employee numbers. Similar comments have come from technology leaders across the world as AI tools become more capable and more deeply integrated into business processes. The implication is not that companies no longer need people. Rather, software is increasingly becoming part of the workforce itself.

For India’s IT services industry, this could mark the biggest shift since the global outsourcing boom began in the 1990s. The industry’s operating model was built on labour at scale. Revenue growth and employee growth broadly moved together because projects required more engineers. AI introduces a different dynamic. If a portion of the work can be handled by software agents, firms may be able to deliver more output without proportionate additions to headcount. At the same time, AI is creating a new market for technology services, from enterprise transformation projects to data management and governance. TCS’s growing AI revenues indicate that clients are already willing to spend on these capabilities.

University Shockwave

The challenge lies in the labour market implications of this transition. The technology sector remains one of the country’s largest providers of formal private-sector employment for engineering graduates. If hiring slows structurally, the effects will be felt beyond corporate campuses. Universities, training institutes, and policymakers will need to prepare for a market in which routine technology work is increasingly automated.

The concern should not be framed simply as one of job losses. New roles are likely to emerge in AI supervision, integration, cybersecurity, governance, and domain-specific applications. Yet transitions are rarely frictionless. Workers whose skills were valuable in one technological era often require support to remain relevant in the next. The speed with which the education and skilling systems adapt will determine whether the benefits of AI are broadly shared.

The appropriate response is therefore not to resist automation but to strengthen competitiveness. India cannot approach AI solely as a labour-market challenge. It is also an industrial opportunity. Investments in computing infrastructure, data ecosystems, research capability, and workforce reskilling will be critical if the country is to remain central to global technology services. The transition also raises questions for policymakers.

For years, India’s demographic advantage has rested on its ability to supply skilled technology talent to global markets. As AI changes the economics of service delivery, the focus will have to shift towards building domestic capabilities in computing infrastructure, foundational models, data governance, and advanced research. Countries that succeed in the AI era are likely to be those that create technology, not merely deploy it. The next phase of the IT story may depend less on the size of the workforce and more on the productivity of that workforce working alongside AI. Chandrasekaran’s remarks are a reminder that this transition is already underway.