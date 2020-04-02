Better over-prepared: States must create or carve out Covid-19 treatment capacity

The Indian Council of Medical Research maintains that there is no evidence of community infection yet.

As many as 17 states beginning work on identifying hospitals for Covid-19 treatment exclusively is the kind of preparedness that the rest of the country must immediately emulate. The Indian Council of Medical Research maintains that there is no evidence of community infection yet. But, given various models developed by academicians (most of these dating to before the 21-day lockdown starting March 24) talk of the possibility of a large number of infected at the peak of the outbreak in India, it will always be more prudent to be over-prepared. Odisha was the first state to announce two dedicated hospitals for Covid-19—both private sector ones that are partnering with the state to create a 1,000 bed-capacity for treatment—while local governments in the state have created 7,200-bed capacity for isolation and quarantining. While the Hyderabad Cricket Association has offered the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium to the Telangana government for creating isolation facilities, the state government is already creating a 1,500-bed capacity at the Gachibowli stadium and has identified five hospitals for functioning as dedicated Covid-19 hospitals.

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that it will be taking over the facilities and manpower at all private hospitals to mount an effective Covid-19 response, directing the hospitals to place all their manpower and facilities at the disposal of their respective district collectors. The state government, as per a report in The Economic Times, has cited “imminent need for quick expansion of … isolation rooms, isolation beds, ventilators, testing labs … doctors, nurses, other medical and nonmedical staff (for Covid treatment)” to do this under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act. The measure may seem draconian but, against the need for Covid-19 preparedness, are necessary. While some private healthcare players do understand the urgency and seem to be addressing their epidemic-readiness—Firstpost reports of many private hospitals in the national capital already standing by to take on Covid-19 cases—there could be expected reluctance from many others, especially given the curbs on business-as-usual that could hit their margins. The Union government had issued an advisory to all hospitals and medical institutions on March 22—effective upto March 31, with scope for review depending on the situation—to take immediate Covid-19 influx-preparedness steps, including suspending all elective surgery that form a significant chunk of services at private hospitals. The Centre would do well to revive the advisory while states get proactive on their Covid-19 response.