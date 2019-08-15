BCCI finally submits to NADA dope-testing for cricketers

BCCI has, however, requested for some ‘premium services’ citing concerns over the quality and efficiency of NADA’s testing.

After its decade-long deadlock with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) agreed, last Friday, to come under the it’s ambit. The agreement was reached after the Union sports ministry based granting of No Objection Certificates for visas to visiting teams on the precondition that BCCI follow laws applied to the country’s other athletes, including those against doping. BCCI has, however, requested for some ‘premium services’ citing concerns over the quality and efficiency of NADA’s testing.

Making cricketers subject to out-of-competition testing and target testing will usher in equality in Indian sports. As per the World Anti Doping Agency’s (WADA) norms, all athletes competing in a country are to be tested by that country’s anti-doping agency. Indian cricket remained out of NADA’s reach, being guided, instead, by BCCI’s rules adopted in 2009. Testing of sample was outsourced and the results were handled by BCCI. This came under fire recently, when incriminating transgressions were discovered in the handling of a doping case against Indian batsman, Prithvi Shaw. NADA’s scrutiny is welcome, especially since now, ICC can lobby for cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics—so far, India was the only ICC member that didn’t abide by WADA regulations and this is a key reason for the sport not making it to the Olympics.