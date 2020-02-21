Balance growth with sustainability to secure childhood well-being   

The report posits that development (or economic growth) alone will not be enough to guarantee a healthy childhood. (Representative image)

A recent report by Unicef, WHO and the Lancet Commission highlights that children (aged 0-18 years) across the globe are deprived of a healthy childhood, irrespective of nationality. The report cites reasons ranging from health, education and nutrition to ecological sustainability for this. To give a picture of the vulnerability children face, the report ranks countries in two indexes. The first, ‘the flourishing index’, deals with all the Sustainable Development Goals relating to children’s well-being. For instance, to measure ‘survival’ under this index, the report looks at the countries’ performance on maternal health and mortality, under-5 mortality in children, access to maternal and child healthcare services, basic hygiene and sanitation and the lack of extreme poverty. Predictably, none of the low-middle income nations figured in the top 50—India ranks 131 out of 180 countries in this index.

The second index, the ‘sustainability index’, that looks at ecological factors that could have a bearing on children’s well-being—such as per capita emissions—is quite telling since the countries doing well on the flourishing index seem to invariably fair poorly in the sustainability index. Countries whose leaders are known climate sceptics rank low on this index—for instance, the US (177) and Australia (174). The report posits that development (or economic growth) alone will not be enough to guarantee a healthy childhood. Nations will need to adopt a more balanced strategy while communities need to recognise that a business-as-usual scenario will spell disaster for the generations to come, notwithstanding nationality.