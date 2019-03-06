Balakot strike: Can speaking in one voice be the test of patriotism?

Those questioning the efficacy of the air strikes aren’t anti-national, just as those questioning the wisdom of demonetisation weren’t tax thieves.

There can be little doubt that, were the entire Opposition and the media to go along with the government’s narrative on how many terrorists were killed in the Indian Air Force’s strike at Balakot—200+ seems to be the consensus figure among BJP leaders—it would paint a pretty picture of a nation united behind the government and united against terror. But the question that senior BJP ministers—including the prime minister—need to ask themselves is what difference does it make if they don’t? Indeed, since the Air Force has categorically said it is not in the business of counting the number of terrorists killed, it is a legitimate question to ask where the government got its numbers from.

And while the government is also within its rights to not disclose more information—it could compromise agents on the ground—how does questioning the government imply questioning the armed forces? Also, questioning a claim made by the armed forces is not the same as questioning their valour or patriotism? By way of example, no one denies the importance of the police in protecting us, but those indulging in encounters are punished.

For decades, various political parties and civil society activists have blamed the government of the day for mishandling Kashmir, and while Pakistan may welcome this, it hasn’t been able to use this to make its case against India any stronger. Speaking in different voices and questioning officials is India’s strength, stifling even voicing a different opinion by reducing everything to a test of patriotism only weakens India. Those questioning the efficacy of the air strikes aren’t anti-national, just as those questioning the wisdom of demonetisation weren’t tax thieves.