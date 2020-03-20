Bad Faith: Ayodhya administration’s stubborn Ram Navami preparations an unprecedented risk

While the CMO has maintained that the administration doesn’t have the requisite infrastructure to screen people and provide masks to an estimated five lakh attendees, and has advised cancelling the event, the district administration has dug in its heels.

How seriously the Uttar Pradesh government views the corona threat is evident from the fact that it was one of the first few states to cancel Holi celebrations, and to crack down on chemists hoarding masks and sanitisers. The state has also shut illegal sanitiser factories that had cropped up to milk the spurt in demand. It even closed the Taj Mahal. But, for the Ayodhya administration, faith seems to trump logic—the district administration has been preparing for a grand Ram Navami celebration this year, the first after the Supreme Court verdict awarding the site where the Babri Masjid once stood for the construction of a Ram temple. Now, in the face of the SARS CoV-2 community infection threat, the district administration doesn’t want to call off the celebrations, despite advice from its own chief medical officer (CMO). While the CMO has maintained that the administration doesn’t have the requisite infrastructure to screen people and provide masks to an estimated five lakh attendees, and has advised cancelling the event, the district administration has dug in its heels. The local authorities have termed it a matter of tradition and faith. Such attitude makes pulp of the appeals of both the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, and the prime minister to avoid mass gatherings.

But, it isn’t Ayodhya alone that is in the grip of blind faith—important places of worship across the country, barring a few, seem to have put their trust in divine protection than in scientific caution. While Siddhivinayak has shut down, Meenakshi Temple and many others are operating as usual (some have claimed precautionary measures are being taken, but there is little oversight to ensure that this is being done in the manner needed). States can learn from example of Himachal Pradesh, which has cancelled darshans in all government-controlled temples. The Uttar Pradesh government would do well to learn from Malaysia’s mistakes—two-thirds of Malaysia’s confirmed cases have been traced to a four-day event at mosque which hosted 16,000 people—for if doesn’t call off the Ayodhya event, it would be risking contagion.