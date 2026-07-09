Just when the world appeared to be stepping back from the brink, West Asia seems headed towards another dangerous phase of confrontation. US President Donald Trump’s declaration that the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran “is over”, coupled with his assertion that further negotiations are a “waste of time”, has sharply raised geopolitical risks once again. Financial markets reacted swiftly, crude prices climbed back to around $78 a barrel and investors were reminded how quickly the region can unsettle the global economy. Whatever hopes existed that the June 17 understanding would create the basis for a durable peace have been dented by the renewed military escalation. If diplomacy gives way to confrontation once again, the economic consequences will extend well beyond the region.

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The first casualty is likely to be the energy market. Fresh sanctions on Iranian oil exports are already tightening supplies at a time when inventories remain under pressure and shipping routes continue to face uncertainty. For India, which was only beginning to recover from the earlier oil shock, another surge in energy prices would be particularly unwelcome. Costlier imports of crude oil and gas would add to inflationary pressures, erode household purchasing power, and dampen consumption, offsetting some of the gains from recent goods and services tax reductions.

To be sure, the economy has shown considerable resilience. Passenger vehicle sales remain healthy, bank credit continues to expand, and exports have held up despite a challenging global environment. So far, the impact of higher energy prices has been confined to a few sectors rather than spreading across the economy. But that resilience cannot be assumed if geopolitical tensions persist and energy prices remain elevated.

India has benefitted enormously from a relatively benign oil market over the past few years. Should crude prices climb back towards $100 a barrel — or even remain in the $80-90 range for an extended period — the pressure on domestic fuel prices would become difficult to contain. Petrol and diesel prices have already risen by a cumulative 7.8% and 8.6% respectively.

Although India has diversified its crude sourcing and managed to secure supplies despite earlier disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, replacement cargoes are unlikely to come cheaply. Nor can alternatives such as greater use of piped natural gas or expanded strategic petroleum reserves be scaled up overnight. The government may therefore have to revisit fuel conservation measures if supplies tighten further. Any such steps, however, should avoid curbing fuel availability to small businesses, transport operators, and manufacturing units, where even temporary disruptions could jeopardise employment and incomes.

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The government deserves credit for cushioning consumers during the previous oil shock by reducing excise duties on petrol and diesel by about Rs 10 a litre, sacrificing an estimated Rs 1.7 lakh crore in revenue. It may once again have to strike a delicate balance between protecting households and preserving fiscal discipline. External sector risks will also re-emerge.

While stronger inflows through foreign currency non-resident (bank) deposits and easier norms for foreign investment in sovereign bonds should help limit pressure on the rupee, these are essentially stabilisation measures. The larger challenge is to sustain investment, strengthen domestic demand, and preserve macroeconomic stability in an increasingly uncertain world. India has demonstrated resilience before. But resilience should not be mistaken for immunity. If the West Asian crisis deepens, economic preparedness — not optimism — will be the country’s best defence.