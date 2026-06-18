By Amol Agrawal

Barclays Bank installed the world’s first ATM (automated teller machine) in London in 1967 and HSBC installed India’ first ATM in Bombay in 1987. John Maynard Keynes gave three reasons for cash demand: transactional, precautionary, and speculative. The ATMs became hugely popular as they facilitated transactional and precautionary motives. Former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker famously commented in 2009 that ATMs were the most important financial innovation of last 20 years.

For most people, ATM is just a cash dispensing machine but it is part of a wide network comprising multiple players: ATM manufacturers, white label ATMs, payment services, security, and cash transit firms. In India, the industry is represented by the Confederation of ATM industry (CATMi). India currently has 2.51 lakh ATMs, that is about 24 ATMs per 10,000 people — lower than world average of 44 ATMs per 10,000 persons, indicating there is potential for growth.

Lately, the financial media has been reporting cash shortages at ATMs. The cash demand for month of April and May 2026 was around `95,000 crore but the cash supply in ATMs has been around `55,000-60,000 crore. In the June Monetary Policy, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s responded to the question of cash shortage by saying: “If there is a shortage, we will certainly ensure that the shortage is met with.”

ALSO READ Let’s make the most of the yoga dividend

Economics 101 explains that shortages occur in markets when the actual price is fixed lower than the equilibrium price. In this case, the price is the fees charged by the ATM network. There are two broad fees for the ATM network. First is the interchange fee which is applied when someone uses the debit card issued by X bank on Y bank’s ATM. The second is the fee banks charge on the usage of their ATMs and other bank ATMs.

Till about 2008, the banks were free to levy ATM charges. From 2008 onwards, the RBI started regulating the ATM charges as there was wide variance in the charges. The RBI fixed interchange fees at `18 for financial transactions. In 2012, the fee was lowered to `15 for financial transactions and `5 was kept for non-financial transactions such as balance inquiry. In 2014, the number of free transactions from own ATMs was capped at five and from other bank ATMs at three. Beyond free transactions, the bank could charge a maximum of `20 per ATM transaction.

In the period, from 2012 to 2019, a slew of measures were taken to strengthen security at ATMs such as specially designed GPS-enabled vehicles, armed guards, and guards in vans, locks, etc. These measures strengthened security but also added to the ATM costs. A committee was constituted in 2019 to review the ATM charges. Based on the committee’s recommendations, the interchange fee was revised after a decade in 2021 to Rs 17 for financial transactions and `6 for non-financial transactions. The maximum fee on non-free transactions was revised to Rs 21. In 2025, the RBI allowed the bank network to fix interchange fee, which was revised further to Rs 19 for financial and Rs 7 for non-financial transaction. The maximum fee on non-free transactions was revised to Rs 23.

ALSO READ Arresting rupee’s long decline

If one were to adjust interchange fees to inflation it should have been at least around `30. The limited revisions have benefited the customers but not the ATM network. Since the 2025 revision, the costs of ATM have gone up sharply due to revisions in minimum wages and rising fuel costs due to war. CATMi is seeking higher compensation from banks. The end result is cash shortage, as there is little incentive for ATMs to continue operations.

A related question is, why bother about cash shortage in the times of digital payments? The RBI’s research (Impact of UPI on Cash Demand: Evidence from National and Subnational Levels, RBI Bulletin, September 2025) shows that UPI payments have led to lower demand for cash.

On this issue of cash versus digital payments, we should read a recent speech (Central bank policy in an evolving cash landscape, May 2026) by Burkhard Balz, the executive director of Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank.

In the speech, Balz compares cash to a staircase and digital payments to elevators. In today’s world, most people are using elevators rather than stairs to move from one floor to another. The elevators also look sophisticated from the ground floor. However, in times of emergencies such as earthquakes (and fires as recently seen in Delhi) when elevators become dysfunctional, people have no choice but to exit through the staircase.

Likewise, most people are using digital payments instead of cash but in times of emergencies such as Covid-19 they ended up using cash. So just like a robust and resilient architecture needs both elevators and staircases, a robust and resilient payment system needs both digital payments and cash. The rising risks from geopolitics, geoeconomics, and wars only stresses the importance of having both functional staircases and cash systems to have policy flexibility during these highly uncertain times.

The staircase-versus-elevator analogy is really powerful, and one which settles the debate on cash versus digital payments. In a country like India, where emergencies are a norm, we cannot afford to ignore both cash and staircases.

The author, teaches at the National Institute of Securities Markets

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.