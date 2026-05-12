India’s economic discourse has always preferred optimism to realism. Even when growth slows, demand weakens, or global risks rise, policymakers and industry forums rarely deviate from the script: India will remain the world’s fastest-growing major economy; consumption will rebound next quarter; reforms are around the corner; the long-term story is intact, etc. Which is why Uday Kotak’s warning on Tuesday matters.

It was one of the rare moments when a leading corporate voice acknowledged publicly what many privately admit: India is entering a far more dangerous economic phase than official rhetoric suggests. The veteran banker’s intervention cuts through the culture of performative confidence that now dominates India Inc.

The fact is that the global economy is no longer dealing with temporary disruptions. Geopolitical conflict, energy insecurity, trade fragmentation, and volatile capital flows are becoming structural realities. There is simply no point in pretending that the country remains in a Goldilocks phase of high growth and low inflation. That phase is over.

The long US-Iran conflict has exposed India’s vulnerabilities with brutal clarity. Brent crude prices have been hovering over $100 a barrel and it’s well-known that every prolonged spike in oil prices eventually bleeds into transport costs, fertilisers, manufacturing, aviation, consumer goods, and household budgets.

Freight and insurance costs are already rising, the rupee remains under severe pressure hitting new lows almost every day and foreign portfolio investors have forgotten to switch off the exit button. Wars in West Asia are not distant geopolitical spectacles for India: they are direct economic shocks.

And fiscally, the country is already up the creek with a broken paddle. The Union government’s fiscal deficit may hold somehow but public debt remains close to 82% of GDP when the Centre and states are combined and welfare commitments continue expanding while subsidy pressures are sky-rocketing through food, fertiliser, and energy channels.

Capital expenditure has become the government’s primary growth lever, but sustaining record public spending while revenues weaken will become increasingly difficult if global conditions deteriorate further. The temptation will be to shield consumers through excise cuts, subsidies, or disguised oil-bond mechanisms. But India no longer has the luxury of pretending fiscal trade-offs do not exist.

The private sector is hardly in robust shape either. Corporate profits may have recovered for large conglomerates, but investment remains narrow and concentrated among a handful of dominant groups. Capacity utilisation in several sectors remains below levels associated with broad-based investment booms.

Urban demand is increasingly dependent on premium consumption by the affluent while mass-market demand remains fragile in the face of rising inflation. Rural wage growth has been weak in real terms and small and medium enterprises are yet to recover from successive shocks.

Kotak has effectively argued for constructive paranoia—the recognition that India’s vulnerabilities are real and require preparation before they become crises. What is required now is not panic but seriousness. India needs a far deeper push on export competitiveness, energy security, manufacturing productivity, and labour-intensive employment.

Fiscal priorities must be recalibrated instead of assuming the state can indefinitely spend its way through every external shock. Corporate India too must prepare for slower demand growth, costlier capital, and prolonged geopolitical instability. The era of easy liquidity and cheap energy is ending.

Most importantly, India needs honesty as confidence is valuable only when grounded in realism. The country can’t indefinitely remain in a comfort zone while the world around it destabilises.