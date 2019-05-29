Arun Jaitley was much more than just a finance minister, his counsel will be missed

By: |
Updated: May 29, 2019 6:56:08 PM

The economic trough makes Arun Jaitley's successor’s job that much tougher, though the final decisions are always those of the PM

Arun JaitleyArun Jatiley on Wednesday said that he has decided not to take any active responsibility in the new government citing his poor health. (AP Photo)

Given the additional complications with his health in recent months, and his fairly long absences from work even before that, it was always clear Arun Jaitley wouldn’t be able to do full justice to the job were he to be appointed finance minister the second time around; to that extent, Jaitley has done the honourable thing by opting out. In his letter to prime minister Narendra Modi, on the eve of the government being sworn in, he has asked Modi for a ‘reasonable time’ to be able to ‘concentrate on (his) treatment and health”. While a finance minister’s job is among the most demanding ones in any government – the home minister’s job is probably more grueling – Jaitley has always been much more than just an FM. He doubled up as defence minister for a long time, a period in which he cleared proposals running into tens of thousand crore rupees for potential manufacturing as part of the Make-in-India programme.

He was clearly the government’s go-to person for all matters judicial and played a key role in the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Bill – to propose an alternative to the collegium appointing/promoting judges – that was finally struck down by the Supreme Court. And, as FM, he was central to most government decisions, such as the one to open up the coal sector to private players or even keeping the names of donors to political parties secret provided the payments were made by cheque. His great interpersonal skills, fine judicial mind and the image of not being a hardliner made him the ideal spokesperson for the government on most critical issues. And while Jaitley is unfairly blamed for GST being too complex with too many tax rates – what could he do when the states didn’t agree? – it was primarily his persuasion that ensured the number of items in the higher brackets has constantly been pruned; though the composition of the GST Council allows for a vote, Jaitley chose persuasion and has, till date, never used the vote for any decision. When the UPA left him to deal with the tricky issue of the retrospective tax, he came up with a judicial solution that ensured the government was not accused of favouring anyone; he said that while the government would not use the law, he would accept all judicial – and arbitral – decisions on the existing cases.

If Jaitley had a weakness as an FM, it was giving his officers too much leeway; as a result, he was unable to get them to reduce pending tax litigation as fast as he would have liked, and even allowed them to convince him to levy MAT on FII investments; it was only when FIIs began withdrawing their money that Jaitley set up a panel under Justice AP Shah who recommended scrapping the levy. Despite Jaitley’s promise on being fair to victims of the retrospective tax, the tax bureaucracy confiscated Cairn Energy’s shares and dividends and, till now, kept arguing retrospective tax cases couldn’t be arbitrated; it also ensured the promise of a 25% corporate tax was never implemented for large firms, and the much-needed direct tax code which would reform the tax system was also delayed; as a result, it was left to Piyush Goyal to deliver relief to over 3 crore taxpayers by effectively doubling the income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh.

While Jaitley’s successor will have to make a recalcitrant tax bureaucracy deliver and to persuade state finance ministers to reduce the number of GST rates – only then does it get really effective – rising oil prices will pose an additional challenge; Jaitley was able to help finance fairly high government capex on roads and railways through the bonanza got from the collapse in crude prices. To the extent the demonetization bonanza seems to have exhausted itself, the next finance minister will have to rely on a combination of tax reforms and data mining to get a bump in collections. Jaitley was also blamed for forcing PSUs to take over other PSUs, but not going ahead with privatisation – including that of banks – was always the prime minister’s call.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Arun Jaitley was much more than just a finance minister, his counsel will be missed
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition