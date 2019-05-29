Arun Jaitley was much more than just a finance minister, his counsel will be missed

Given the additional complications with his health in recent months, and his fairly long absences from work even before that, it was always clear Arun Jaitley wouldn\u2019t be able to do full justice to the job were he to be appointed finance minister the second time around; to that extent, Jaitley has done the honourable thing by opting out. In his letter to prime minister Narendra Modi, on the eve of the government being sworn in, he has asked Modi for a \u2018reasonable time\u2019 to be able to \u2018concentrate on (his) treatment and health\u201d. While a finance minister\u2019s job is among the most demanding ones in any government \u2013 the home minister\u2019s job is probably more grueling \u2013 Jaitley has always been much more than just an FM. He doubled up as defence minister for a long time, a period in which he cleared proposals running into tens of thousand crore rupees for potential manufacturing as part of the Make-in-India programme. He was clearly the government\u2019s go-to person for all matters judicial and played a key role in the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Bill \u2013 to propose an alternative to the collegium appointing\/promoting judges \u2013 that was finally struck down by the Supreme Court. And, as FM, he was central to most government decisions, such as the one to open up the coal sector to private players or even keeping the names of donors to political parties secret provided the payments were made by cheque. His great interpersonal skills, fine judicial mind and the image of not being a hardliner made him the ideal spokesperson for the government on most critical issues. And while Jaitley is unfairly blamed for GST being too complex with too many tax rates \u2013 what could he do when the states didn\u2019t agree? \u2013 it was primarily his persuasion that ensured the number of items in the higher brackets has constantly been pruned; though the composition of the GST Council allows for a vote, Jaitley chose persuasion and has, till date, never used the vote for any decision. When the UPA left him to deal with the tricky issue of the retrospective tax, he came up with a judicial solution that ensured the government was not accused of favouring anyone; he said that while the government would not use the law, he would accept all judicial \u2013 and arbitral \u2013 decisions on the existing cases. If Jaitley had a weakness as an FM, it was giving his officers too much leeway; as a result, he was unable to get them to reduce pending tax litigation as fast as he would have liked, and even allowed them to convince him to levy MAT on FII investments; it was only when FIIs began withdrawing their money that Jaitley set up a panel under Justice AP Shah who recommended scrapping the levy. Despite Jaitley\u2019s promise on being fair to victims of the retrospective tax, the tax bureaucracy confiscated Cairn Energy\u2019s shares and dividends and, till now, kept arguing retrospective tax cases couldn\u2019t be arbitrated; it also ensured the promise of a 25% corporate tax was never implemented for large firms, and the much-needed direct tax code which would reform the tax system was also delayed; as a result, it was left to Piyush Goyal to deliver relief to over 3 crore taxpayers by effectively doubling the income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh. While Jaitley\u2019s successor will have to make a recalcitrant tax bureaucracy deliver and to persuade state finance ministers to reduce the number of GST rates \u2013 only then does it get really effective \u2013 rising oil prices will pose an additional challenge; Jaitley was able to help finance fairly high government capex on roads and railways through the bonanza got from the collapse in crude prices. To the extent the demonetization bonanza seems to have exhausted itself, the next finance minister will have to rely on a combination of tax reforms and data mining to get a bump in collections. Jaitley was also blamed for forcing PSUs to take over other PSUs, but not going ahead with privatisation \u2013 including that of banks \u2013 was always the prime minister\u2019s call.