Artificial Intelligence has the potential to add 1 trillion to India’s economy in 2035

A new NITI Aayog working paper outlines a comprehensive strategy for AI adoption in India. Given many countries, including China and France, have formalised strategies even as the US powers through with AI research, Indian policymakers will do well to pay heed to NITI’s recommendations. AI adoption, NITI says citing Accenture data, could add $957 billion to the $6,397-bn gross value added projected for 2035—a 15% boost. It says the maximum benefits in terms of growth, development and inclusion could accrue from five focus areas—healthcare, agriculture, education, urban-/smart-city infrastructure, transportation & mobility.

Some AI adoption is already happening—Andhra Pradesh is using this to predict school dropout while NITI is working on the launch of a concept developed by Tata Memorial Centre that involves algorithms matching patient slides with images of oncopathology slides from a detailed dataset of annotated images—this will improve early detection even though India has just about 500 expert oncopathologists, that too concentrated in the large cities.

But realising the NITI vision means India has to improve its human resource capacity for this—though it has more STEM graduates than the US, Japan and the UK, it is behind them in terms of citable AI research. Also, even as India’s demand for AI and machine learning specialists will likely rise by 60% rise just this year, the country could face a demand-supply gap of 2 lakh data analytics professionals by 2020.

It will also need to address concerns over human-input induced biases in AI and privacy. The paper proposes a two-tiered framework for promoting AI research: through Centres of Research Excellence (COREs) in AI and International Centres for Transformational Artificial Intelligence (ICTAIs).