Article 370 scrapped: Kashmiris let down by politics that doesn’t create economic complexity

Kashmiris have been let down by politics that doesn’t create economic complexity (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Economist Albert Hirschman’s book Passions and Interests is a wonderful meditation on how interests (jobs, skills, enterprises, assets, income, growth, etc) blunt passions. As somebody born in J&K, I am sad that today’s youth there don’t have memories of the wonderful place it was to grow up before 1989. As somebody who went to school in the Valley, I got a great education and strong foundations. As somebody who made pre-exam visits to sufi shrines like Aishmaquam, Makhdoom Sahib, and Baba Reshi, I know that the Wahabi intolerance is alien, recent and fragile. As a first-generation, post-reform entrepreneur, I am anguished by the notion that Pakistan—which, with a GDP lower than Maharashtra, recently made its 22nd trip to the IMF—has anything to offer anybody in the Valley. But as somebody who works for a people supply-chain company that has hired somebody every five minutes for the last decade, I despair at J&K’s economic infancy. I would like to make the case that Kashmiris should spend the next decade creating the economic complexity that blunts passions by creating interests.

Professor Ricardo Hausman, at a recent conference at Harvard’s Centre for International Development, suggested that the only predictor of sustained economic success is economic complexity, and development was like Scrabble; the more letters you have, the more, and also longer, words you make. Vowels are provided by the government. So, development is about creating new letters and vowels. Hausman believes that new letters, for the private sector, come from migration, inbound investment, skills, studying overseas, business travel, etc. Professor James Robinson said inclusive economic systems need vowels from inclusive political systems that distribute power broadly, not monopolise it.

Kashmir is an economic infant with low economic complexity. There is no wage premium in handicrafts; carpet weavers get `150 a day while construction labour costs `600 per day (and comes from outside the state). Less than 5% of fruits and nuts are processed. There are only 200 dental and 600 medical seats in the state; 50% of the state’s 50,000 graduates go onto a masters degree to stay out of the labour market. The fiscal deficit is more than twice the prescribed ratio and government debt is 50% of GDP. Private-credit–to–GDP is less than Bihar, and J&K Bank is a shame. Private investment last year was <`1000 crore. More than 30% of families work for the government. Land costs as much as Gurgaon. The state is less than 0.7% of India’s GDP. There is only one listed company and only one company with a paid up capital of `10 crore; 28 employment exchanges cost almost `50 crore a year to run and have given few jobs. There is no employer in the Valley paying Provident Fund and no private employer with more than 500 formal employees—hardly fertile soil for economic vibrancy.

The solution is not easy but obvious; a 10-year strategy for education, employment and employability that leverages India’s economic complexity. Kashmir needs a new skills university that marries higher education with employability. Hari Niwas could be converted into a world-class hotel management institute in partnership with ITE Singapore or EHL Lausanne. We must double direct flights and connect Srinagar to Jammu and Delhi with a 3-hour and 12-hour train. We need revamped employment exchanges that operate a digital jkrozgar.com that offers job-matching, apprentices, and online degrees. We must temporarily suspend our justified fear of economic planning and commit massive funds to infrastructure and cluster creation. We need a massive design and distribution mission for handicrafts and fruit that raises the realisation of the actual producers. Most importantly, we must get huge, skilled, and motivated Kashmiri diaspora to return and reduce informal self-employment by creating more formal wage employment.

Historians warn against “presentism”, and Kashmir’s history is too long and complex to belong to any party, community, individual or religion. But it would be foolish to deny that Kashmiri’s last few Maharajas were distracted (the treasury paid blackmail overseas) and disinterested in development (compared to Mysore or Baroda). Hereditary leadership is ineffective because it thinks of citizens or voters as a necessary evil that must be tolerated, possibly patronised, but certainly ignored. Naya Kashmir—a memorandum Sheikh Abdullah submitted to Maharaja Hari Singh in 1944—outlined a plan to convert J&K from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional democracy and called for universal franchise, freedom of expression and press, encouraging female employmen, and a detailed economic plan. Much of what he sought is enshrined in our constitution but his vision of social justice, economic progress and poverty reduction—which he couldn’t achieve in his lifetime—is highly relevant for Kashmir today.

Another Hirschman book, Exit, Voice, and Loyalty, synthesized three choices that confront citizens; leave, speak up, or capitulate. Most Kashmiri elites have economically diversified away from the Valley, but the masses can’t exit and have lost their voice because of Kashmir’s economic infancy and oligopolistic democracy. Political royalty over the last few decades have ensured that Kashmiri democracy lived up to Iqbal’s warning, “Jamhooriyat ek tarz-e-hukumat hai jis main bandon ko gina kartey hain tola nahin kartay” (democracy is a system where people are counted but not weighed). The grandiloquence of political royalty about the threats to civilization sounds like scorn for the more prosaic concerns of Kashmiri youth who are more skilled, entrepreneurial, and aspirational than past generations. India and J&K are tremendously and permanently intertwined. When one does well, the other does well. Time for Sheikh Sahib’s dream of Naya Kashmir.

(The author is with TeamLease Services)