Are we losing out to China? India needs policies promoting innovation to stay competitive

By Pravakar Sahoo & Rashi Sonal

India’s 7% growth rate, on an average, for the last three decades, is quite an achievement. But the Indian economy needs to grow at double digits for the next three decades, like China did, to eliminate poverty, provide decent jobs to masses and improve overall standard of living. A way to do so is improving productivity of factor endowments, particularly of the large labour force. Improving productivity and competitiveness across the board depends upon ‘innovation’ where India’s lags behind in a big way from not only developed countries but also from its peers like China.

India’s rank on the Global Innovation Index is 57 out of 126 countries, compared to China’s 17th. If we look at R&D expenditure, India spends only 0.69% of its GDP vis-a-vis 4% and 2.14% by South Korea and China, respectively. Given the size of China’s GDP, the R&D expenditure of China is around 12 times that of India. No wonder, China has surpassed giants in innovation, like the US, Germany and France, and has become number one in both the number of patent applications as well as in the number of patents granted.

India aspires to be the next manufacturing hub, but is fast losing out to China in many sectors. A sector where India still enjoys comparative advantage is pharmaceuticals. In fact, India is one of the largest producers of the generic versions of high-quality medicines with lower prices mostly due to competitive advantage in cost of production and R&D. India has been the leading producer in some of the sub-sectors like vaccines and antiretroviral drugs used to combat AIDS. However, India’s share in bio-pharmaceuticals is far behind countries like South Korea and China. India’s share is less than 3% in the world bio-pharma industry and its mission is to reach 5% in bio-pharma by 2022.

China is the second-largest producer of pharma ingredients. Encouraged by supportive government policies like preferential pricing for innovative drugs, China has been the leader in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing and the second-largest investor in R&D. Some of the advantages to the pharma sector in China are low prices due to bulk production, increasing participation of EU and US companies with Chinese corporations, increase in government expenditure on health sector, new pharma regulatory review and application process, etc.

In recent years, China has focused on innovation. Earlier, the Chinese pharma sector was inward-looking and investors were worried because of unfavourable regulatory issues such as delays in drug approvals, IPR violations and lack of transparency. For example, foreign companies had to initiate clinical trials despite approval from other countries. However, China has responded to these challenges by taking appropriate measures such as a strong regulatory framework towards transparency, introducing the patent linkage system to minimise patent infringement and patent issues, massive increase in staff at the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) to reduce applications from five years to six months, opening doors to foreign contract manufacturing organisations, and also proposing to accept overseas clinical trials.

China has also taken steps to encourage innovation in medicines and medical devices. The initiatives are meant to accelerate a transparent and quick application and approval process, and to protect the patents and investors in innovation industry. China has developed TRIPS-compliant IP laws and regulations, and put in efforts to improve administrative capacity of IP offices. In 2017, CFDA become a member of the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH). This allows China to catch up with high-speed drug development in the EU and the US. Overseas companies can now use optimised review process and international multi-centre clinical trials. Increasingly, China is taking measures to repatriate scientists of Chinese origin and also attracting scientists of foreign origin, which helps in technology transfers. Moreover, Chinese still continue with SEZs and R&D parks with fiscal incentives, discounted utilities, R&D funds and access to funds. Given the ageing population, rising health expenditure including big expenditure on R&D, the pharma sector in China is booming.

India lacks a comprehensive policy for innovation in pharma. Strengthening IPRs and regulatory procedure that facilitate partnership in research, technology and innovation are needed. Stronger sector-specific skill development programme, access to finance through more venture capital investment and seed funding, better infrastructure and more PPP are necessary for innovation across sectors, including pharma. India can follow some of the steps China has taken, such as training a large number of PhDs and repatriation of trained scientists, establishment of common environment treatment infrastructure, and regulations for assuring quality and safety of products.

Given the importance of the pharma sector in its contribution to the health sector, employment and exports, India introduced Pharma Vision 2020 and framed policies to reduce time for new facilities, etc, but the focus needs to be on policies to maintain and promote the competitive advantage that this sector enjoys.

What India lacks is the culture of innovation. There are thousands of in-house R&D and industrial centres by both public and private sectors, but these are spread out and lack synergy. It’s time to encourage partnership and collaboration for efficiency and better outcomes. More spending on R&D along with better linkages between industries, academics and R&D centres is required. Participation of industry with academic and public institutions, starting from curriculum development to joint research, publications, patents, etc, would create a better innovation environment. India needs to focus on policies that promote innovation-led growth to stay competitive in the global market.

Sahoo is professor, Institute of Economic Growth (IEG); Sonal works at Andritz Group