App-titude for more start-up solutions: How CoWin can change collaboration paradigm in India

Given how successful the ‘hack the crisis’ challenges have been in India and around the world, it is not surprising that the government is also adopting a similar approach as far as vaccine distribution is concerned. On Thursday, the Union IT minister unveiled yet another challenge to urge start-ups to improve mechanisms for the government’s CoWIN app. The government will shortlist five applicants, each of whom will receive Rs 2 lakh to develop their solution. The top-two contestants will receive Rs 40 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively, to integrate their solutions with the government system. While the government has the back-end ready for user registration and management, it will still need to streamline supply-chain processes once a vaccine is made available. Moreover, given this can also pave the e-vaccination programme for other diseases, the application is expected to have long-term use.

While the government has done well to drop its scepticism of start-ups and integrate their solutions to improve efficiency, it needs to ensure that such collaboration sustains in a post-pandemic scenario as well. State governments collaborated with start-ups like Garuda, using their drones to sanitise areas.

Kerala had a tie-up with Asimov Robotics to supply self-sanitising robots for its hospitals. But overall, the states have had a poor track record of collaborating with start-ups on healthcare. Karnataka and Rajasthan have been one of the few states to implement such innovative solutions. More states need to bring start-ups on board. Hopefully, the gains made on technological collaborations to find solutions to Covid-19-specific problems retain momentum; a lot of the digital solutions that have emerged are not ‘boxed in’ in terms of applicability; the government needs to create a new private-public collaboration paradigm.