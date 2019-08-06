Anti-profiteering body’s record shows how little control it has on even the tiny specs of profiteering alleged

(File | PTI)

The government has now extended until November 2021 the term of the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) that was set up to ensure that reductions in GST rates or the benefit of input tax credit is passed on to consumers.

Given NAA’s performance so far, this extension seems not only unwarranted but also excessive. In its close to two years of existence, NAA has delivered only 75 orders, a third of which were delivered after the three-month period from the submission of the Director General of Anti-Profiteering’s (DGAP) final report—NAA is mandated to deliver its judgments before this period ends—and are, therefore, susceptible to being legally challenged.

In fact, many of NAA’s orders against big companies, including Hindustan Unilever, have been stayed by courts for reasons ranging from methodology of calculating profiteering to constitutionality of anti-profiteering law. As per reports, the body has detected profiteering of approximately `600 crore, a mere 0.00023% of the total reported GST revenue, but has failed to make similar collections. The NAA’s standing committee, which receives complaints from state-level screening committees, has so far forwarded only 193 complaints to the DGAP, against 1.23 crore registered GST taxpayers.

While this is being blamed on the tediousness of the NAA’s centralised procedure—plaintiffs are unwilling to travel all the way to New Delhi for profiteering complaints involving small amounts—this shows how badly the body has failed to control even the specks of profiteering alleged. Given the ineffectiveness and wastefulness involved in the functioning—or lack thereof—of the NAA, it is best that the body is scrapped; the lack of profiteering complaints despite the tax cuts on 380 items since the introduction of the GST certainly shows the NAA has outlived its purpose.