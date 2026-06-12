The first anniversary of the Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad has arrived without the one thing that the families of the 260 victims have been waiting for: answers. The failure of investigators to submit a final report within a year is unfortunate. International aviation norms envisage that accident investigations should ordinarily be completed within 12 months. Where that is not possible, investigating authorities are expected to provide updates on the progress of the probe and explain the reasons for the delay.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has issued a status report, which will be followed by a final report in the coming months. For grieving families, every additional week extends an already painful wait. Yet if there is a choice between speed and certainty, the latter must prevail. Closure that rests on incomplete facts is no closure at all.

Systemic Questions

The Ahmedabad crash was one of the worst aviation disasters in India’s history. It immediately raised difficult questions about aircraft systems, operational procedures, regulatory oversight and safety culture. Yet the preliminary report released by the AAIB last July succeeded mainly in deepening the mystery. The reference to the fuel cutoff switches moving from the run to the cutoff position within seconds of take-off, leading to the shutdown of both engines, was startling enough.

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The inclusion of a brief cockpit exchange between the pilots, without adequate context or explanation, proved even more consequential. While the report stopped short of drawing conclusions, it created a vacuum that was quickly filled by speculation. Sections of the international media interpreted the findings as evidence of pilot error. Pilot associations strongly objected. The result was a public debate driven more by conjecture than evidence.

That outcome should serve as a cautionary lesson for the final report. The purpose of an accident investigation, as recognised under Annex 13 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, is not to apportion blame or determine liability. Its objective is to establish facts, identify causes and recommend measures to prevent similar accidents. This requires painstaking analysis of technical data, maintenance records, cockpit recordings, aircraft systems and human factors.

Such work inevitably takes time, especially in a case involving multiple international stakeholders, including the aircraft manufacturer, engine maker and foreign regulators. The investigators must therefore resist any pressure to produce a report simply to satisfy a calendar deadline. What matters is not when the report arrives but whether its conclusions are comprehensive, transparent and capable of withstanding scrutiny.

Restoring Trust

A great deal rides on that credibility. Boeing’s recent history of safety controversies and Air India’s own operational challenges have already fuelled public suspicion. The perception, however unfair, that authorities may be shielding powerful corporate interests has gained traction in some quarters.

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That makes transparency all the more important. India is one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, with airlines placing record aircraft orders and carrying millions of first-time flyers each year. Public confidence in aviation safety cannot be sustained through assurances alone. It depends on trust in the institutions responsible for oversight and investigation.

The final report on the Ahmedabad tragedy must therefore do more than explain what happened on a June afternoon a year ago. It must demonstrate that India’s investigative machinery is capable of uncovering uncomfortable truths wherever they may lead. The families deserve closure. The flying public deserves confidence. Both require answers before anything else.