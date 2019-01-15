Andy Murray’s impending retirement brings with it the end of an era in tennis

It is always heart-wrenching to watch any athlete’s career, especially that of someone of Murray’s calibre, cut short due to injury.

The Australian Open this year kicked off with a pall—this Grand Slam year could be the last featuring the ‘big four’ of men’s tennis. The most underrated of the four, Andy Murray, who’s been absent from the tour for the past 18 months due to a troublesome right hip, announced his decision to retire sometime this year, with the possibility of him having played his last match yesterday, following his opening round defeat, also present. It is always heart-wrenching to watch any athlete’s career, especially that of someone of Murray’s calibre, cut short due to injury. To be sure, his big four peers have all battled niggling injuries, working tirelessly on improving the fitness and their tennis. And, many skillful athletes have had to abandon their dream because of injury—Martina Hingis from tennis comes to mind. But, tennis enthusiasts would agree, with one of the big four felled by injury, it is truly the end of an era. They not only have won 50 of the last 55 Grand Slam titles, but are also responsible for providing the most spectacular, sensational tennis of the last decade/decade-and-half. They dominate tennis history and will continue to hold sway over the future.

It all started in March 2004, with Rafael Nadal playing Roger Federer for the first time. A decade and half later, the four—Murray, Nadal, Federer and Novak Djokovic—have starred in clashes that are nothing sort of legendary. The fandom has thrived on their on-court rivalry. Though all four have hit rough patches and have been dogged by injury, that all of them were still raring to face off on court was always a comfort for fans. Although some keep doubting if Murray belonged in the same league as the other three, any gap in skills he would have had with a Federer or a Nadal was more than made up for by his personality—he had been a vocal supporter of equal prize money for women’s tennis and showed exemplary grace on and off court. When the big four do indeed become the big three, tennis would be lesser for it.